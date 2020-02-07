ASF quarantine checkpoints launched in North Cotabato

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The office of North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco has established quarantine checkpoints along main entry routes in the province following the outbreak of the African Swine Flu in nearby areas.

Offices of the Department of Agriculture in southern regions have confirmed the outbreak of ASF in local hog farms already subjected to immediate interventions.

Catamco has enlisted the help of the police and the military in enforcing quarantine restrictions in North Cotabato that covers 17 towns and more than 40 barangays in its capital, Kidapawan City.

She told reporters Friday their efforts to prevent the spread of ASF in the province are closely coordinated with DA-12's North Cotabato provincial office based in Kidapawan City.

The North Cotabato provincial government immediately set up the quarantine checkpoints after the reported ASF outbreaks in Region 10 and in parts of South Cotabato province in Region 12.

Catamco, chairperson of the provincial disaster risk reduction and management council, said local government units have also been ordered to monitor the condition of hogs in piggeries in constituent-barangays.