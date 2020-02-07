NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
TAAL'S UNREST
An African Swine Flu quarantine checkpoint along a highway in North Cotabato province in Region 12.
Philstar.com/John Unson
ASF quarantine checkpoints launched in North Cotabato
John Unson (Philstar.com) - February 7, 2020 - 2:50pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The office of North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco has established quarantine checkpoints along main entry routes in the province following the outbreak of the African Swine Flu in nearby areas.

Offices of the Department of Agriculture in southern regions have confirmed the outbreak of ASF in local hog farms already subjected to immediate interventions.

Catamco has enlisted the help of the police and the military in enforcing quarantine restrictions in North Cotabato that covers 17 towns and more than 40 barangays in its capital, Kidapawan City.

She told reporters Friday their efforts to prevent the spread of ASF in the province are closely coordinated with DA-12's North Cotabato provincial office based in Kidapawan City.

The North Cotabato provincial government immediately set up the quarantine checkpoints after the reported ASF outbreaks in Region 10 and in parts of South Cotabato province in Region 12.

Catamco, chairperson of the provincial disaster risk reduction and management council, said local government units have also been ordered to monitor the condition of hogs in piggeries in constituent-barangays.

AFRICAN SWINE FLU
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tourist towns in Cordilleras on lockdown due to nCoV
By Artemio Dumlao | February 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Atok town in Benguet and Tinglayan in Kalinga have been placed on lockdown to prevent the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus.
Nation
fbfb
Duterte orders Mile Long property development
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
President Duterte has given the go-signal for the development of the two-hectare Mile Long property in the Makati Central...
Nation
fbfb
4 ex-TESDA officials plead guilty to fraud, fined P1,000
By Elizabeth Marcelo | February 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Four former officials of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority have pleaded guilty to fraud to avoid undergoing a full trial for a heavier charge of graft over an alleged anomalous P30-million...
Nation
fbfb
Leni hits ‘fake news’ on office, rent
By Janvic Mateo | February 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Vice President Leni Robredo has denied an opinion piece accusing her of living a luxurious lifestyle supposedly paid for by the government.
Nation
fbfb
Central Visayas cop chief relieved
By Emmanuel Tupas | February 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Barely warming his seat as Central Visayas police director, Brig. Gen. Valeriano de Leon was relieved from his post and placed on floating status yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
16 hours ago
Chinese man held for drugs after car chase
By Rey Galupo | 16 hours ago
A Chinese man and his female companion were arrested for illegal drugs after leading traffic enforcers on a car chase and...
Nation
fbfb
16 hours ago
List workers with China travel history, Makati orders firms
By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
The Makati City government yesterday ordered businesses in the city, including Philippine offshore gaming operatorr, to name...
Nation
fbfb
16 hours ago
8 Chinese nabbed for kidnapping
By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Eight Chinese who allegedly kidnapped their compatriot were arrested in Parañaque City on Wednesday.
Nation
fbfb
16 hours ago
8 Metro Manila police officials sacked over illegal gambling
By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Eight police commanders in Metro Manila who failed to curb illegal gambling operations in their areas were relieved from their...
Nation
fbfb
Cop gunned down in Pasay
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | February 7, 2020 - 12:00am
An off-duty policeman was shot dead by still unidentified assailants in Pasay City yesterday morning.
16 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with