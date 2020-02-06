PMA homecoming postponed over nCoV concerns

MANILA, Philippines — The alumni association of the Philippine Military Academy postponed this year’s homecoming as a precaution against the deadly novel coronavirus (2019- nCoV ).

The annual event, originally set on February 15, would be moved to February 22, the PMA Alumni Association, Inc. said.

According to the PMAAAI board, the postponement is “in deference to health and public safety concerns regarding nCoV .”

PMAAAI added they reached the decision after consultations with the academy’s superintendent Vice Admiral Allan Cusi and Baguio City Mayor Benjie Magalong .

Even before the announcement, the PMA campus in Fort Del Pilar has been closed to visitors.

The Baguio City government has not imposed a lockdown for tourists but it canceled events “that would attract large crowds in the next three weeks.”

The new coronavirus has spread to more than 20 countries, with the death toll in China rising 560 people.

Latest figure from the Department of Health showed that 133 persons in the country are under watch for possible 2019- nCoV infection.