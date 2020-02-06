NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
TAAL'S UNREST
Photo shows Melchor Hall in Philippine Military Academy.
Wikimedia Commons/Ramiltibayan
PMA homecoming postponed over nCoV concerns
(Philstar.com) - February 6, 2020 - 2:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — The alumni association of the Philippine Military Academy postponed this year’s homecoming as a precaution against the deadly novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

The annual event, originally set on February 15, would be moved to February 22, the PMA Alumni Association, Inc. said.

According to the PMAAAI board, the postponement is “in deference to health and public safety concerns regarding nCoV.”

PMAAAI added they reached the decision after consultations with the academy’s superintendent Vice Admiral Allan Cusi and Baguio City Mayor Benjie Magalong.

Even before the announcement, the PMA campus in Fort Del Pilar has been closed to visitors.

The Baguio City government has not imposed a lockdown for tourists but it canceled events “that would attract large crowds in the next three weeks.”

The new coronavirus has spread to more than 20 countries, with the death toll in China rising 560 people.

Latest figure from the Department of Health showed that 133 persons in the country are under watch for possible 2019-nCoV infection.

DOH confirmed Wednesday the third case of nCoV in the Philippines—a 60-year-old woman, who has since returned to China. It reported its first fatality over the weekend—the first outside virus epicenter China. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with a report from The STAR/Christina Mendez

2019 NCOV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE MILITARY ACADEMY
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 6, 2020 - 1:02pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

February 6, 2020 - 1:02pm

Panic buyers in Hong Kong have descended on supermarkets to snap up toilet rolls as the government warned that online rumours of shortages were hampering the city's fight against a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Videos obtained by AFP showed long queues of frantic shoppers packing trolleys with multiple packets of toilet rolls, with some arguments breaking out. — AFP

February 6, 2020 - 9:12am
China is now doing what it does best when it wants to control narratives. Authorities are now clamping down on news coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak, The New York Times reported.

The move may end the Chinese public's expressions of frustration over their government's handling of the crisis.

February 6, 2020 - 9:12am

The number of confirmed infections in China's coronavirus outbreak has reached 28,018 nationwide with 3,694 new cases reported, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

In its daily update, the commission said there had been 73 new deaths from the virus -- most of them in hardest-hit Hubei province, with three in other regions — bringing the national toll to 563. (AFP)

February 6, 2020 - 7:50am

The third case of the novel coronavirus—a 60-year-old woman who was discharged and who went back to China—had tested negative for 2019-nCoV and was well when she was discharged from the hospital, the Department of Health says.

Speaking on ANC's "Early Edition", DOH spokesperson Eric Domingo says the woman had stayed in the hospital until January 31.

Her case was discovered when the government-run Research Institute for Tropical Medicine set up testing in the Philippines and tested pending patients as well as other samples.

"All of the tests were negative except the January 23rd sample from this patient."

The previous test had been on a sample taken on January 24.

February 5, 2020 - 7:58pm

Airbus has closed its aircraft production facility in Tianjin outside the Chinese capital Beijing due to the latest coronavirus outbreak, the aviation giant says.

"China domestic and worldwide travel restrictions are posing some logistical challenges. The Tianjin Final Assembly Line facility is currently closed," Airbus says in a statement.

The Tianjin facility, the first of its kind for Airbus outside Europe, is a completion centre for single aisle A320 aircraft and can also handle the larger A330. — AFP

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bulacan cops serving as bodyguards recalled
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | February 6, 2020 - 12:00am
At least 67 police officers in Bulacan serving as security escorts to local chief executives and private individuals have been recalled.
Nation
fbfb
P.5 million reward up for Negros drug ring leader’s arrest
By Gilbert Bayoran | February 6, 2020 - 12:00am
The reward for information leading to the arrest of the alleged leader of the Divinagracia drug ring operating in Negros Occidental is now P500,000.
Nation
fbfb
Cop dead, 4 soldiers hurt in Batangas road mishaps
By Arnell Ozaeta | February 6, 2020 - 12:00am
A police officer died when his motorcycle rammed an acacia tree in Barangay Pinagkurusan, Alitagtag, Batangas, before dawn yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
More activities cancelled due to nCoV
By Artemio Dumlao | February 6, 2020 - 12:00am
More activities in the provinces have been cancelled due to the threat posed by the 2019 novel coronavirus.
Nation
fbfb
Anonas, Katipunan and Santolan LRT-2 stations to be repaired by end of June 2020
By Franco Luna | 2 days ago
Operations at the Anonas, Katipunan and Santolan stations of the LRT-2 line are expected to return by the end of June 20...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Labor groups slam violent dispersal, detention of striking workers in Caloocan
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
The month-long picketline of members of the Cosmic Enterprises Independent Labor Union was violently dispersed...
Nation
fbfb
3 hours ago
DPWH, Basilan ink deal for P70-M school construction project
By John Unson | 3 hours ago
The agreement was signed by Cayamombao Dia, director for Region 9 of the Department of Public Works and Highways, and Basilan...
Nation
fbfb
16 hours ago
Elderly couple dies in Quezon City fire
By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
An elderly couple died when a fire broke out at their house in Quezon City yesterday morning.
Nation
fbfb
16 hours ago
Quezon City to procure thermal scanners vs nCoV
By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
In an effort to monitor suspected carriers of the 2019 novel coronavirus, the Quezon City government will procure 3,000 personal...
Nation
fbfb
16 hours ago
Obese cops start losing weight
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
Officials of the National Capital Region Police Office busted some moves on Tuesday as they stepped up weight reduction efforts...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with