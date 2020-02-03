Businessman runs over would-be killer in North Cotabato

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A businessman in North Cotabato killed a gunman who tried to kill him over the weekend, municipal police of Pikit said.

Jade Tayuan Omar, who was driving a sports utility vehicle in Pikit, managed to ram men believed to have been hired to kill him, killing one of them on the spot.

Police Capt. Mautin Pangandigan, chief of the Pikit municipal police, identified the slain suspect as Antong Ibrahim of Barangay Batulawan in Pikit.

Omar, who is based in Cotabato City, survived the attack unscathed.

He immediately turned over to the Pikit municipal police his bullet-riddled SUV, a red Mitsubishin Montero.

Pangandigan said police have yet to identify Ibrahim's accomplices, who had escaped before police and barangay officials reached the scene. Police don't know yet why the group tried to kill Omar.