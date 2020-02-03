NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
TAAL'S UNREST
Pikit is a town in what is officially Cotabato province but is commonly referred to as North Cotabato.
Google Maps
Businessman runs over would-be killer in North Cotabato
John Unson (Philstar.com) - February 3, 2020 - 8:53am

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A businessman in North Cotabato killed a gunman who tried to kill him over the weekend, municipal police of Pikit said.

Jade Tayuan Omar, who was driving a sports utility vehicle in Pikit, managed to ram men believed to have been hired to kill him, killing one of them on the spot.

Police Capt. Mautin Pangandigan, chief of the Pikit municipal police, identified the slain suspect as Antong Ibrahim of Barangay Batulawan in Pikit.

Omar, who is based in Cotabato City, survived the attack unscathed.

He immediately turned over to the Pikit municipal police his bullet-riddled SUV, a red Mitsubishin Montero.

Pangandigan said police have yet to identify Ibrahim's accomplices, who had escaped before police and barangay officials reached the scene. Police don't know yet why the group tried to kill Omar.

2019 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS 2019-NCOV
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Suspend Senate secretary for journal tampering, ombudsman urged
By Michael Punongbayan | February 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Unnamed Senate employees are asking the Office of the Ombudsman to issue a preventive suspension order against an official of the legislative body.
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City to spas, massage parlors: Stop ‘extra service’
By Romina Cabrera | February 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte yesterday ordered a crackdown on spas and massage parlors offering “extra service” to put a stop to sexual exploitation and human trafficking in the city.
Nation
fbfb
MARINA execs face graft complaint
By Elizabeth Marcelo | February 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Three ranking officials of the Maritime Industry Authority were sued before the Office of the Ombudsman for allegedly giving unwarranted benefits to a vessel classification group.
Nation
fbfb
Mortars, bullets dumped in Las Piñas
By Ghio Ong | February 3, 2020 - 12:00am
A sack containing more than 100 mortars and bullets was found at a vacant lot in Las Piñas City on Saturday.
Nation
fbfb
PNP to help in crackdown on medical supply hoarders
By Emmanuel Tupas | February 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa yesterday ordered police units to assist in the crackdown on unscrupulous individuals taking advantage of the novel coronavirus scare by hoarding medical...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
9 hours ago
IMEG: Half of cops nabbed in 2019 with NCRPO
By Emmanuel Tupas | 9 hours ago
More than half of suspected police scalawags arrested in law enforcement operations last year were assigned with the National...
Nation
fbfb
5 Indonesian captives spotted in Sulu
By Roel Pareño | February 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Army troopers are tracking down five Indonesian fishermen being held captive by Abu Sayyaf bandits after the victims were reportedly spotted in the hinterlands of Maimbung, Sulu.
9 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Sandigan junks ex-mayor’s appeal to reinvestigate raps
By Elizabeth Marcelo | February 3, 2020 - 12:00am
The Sandiganbayan has affirmed its earlier ruling denying an appeal of a former mayor in Ilocos Sur for an ocular inspection of a road project that was a subject of pending graft and malversation cases against...
9 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
P.2 million shabu seized in Quezon
By Emmanuel Tupas | February 3, 2020 - 12:00am
At least P270,000 worth of shabu were seized from a suspected drug trafficker in Lucena City, Quezon province on Saturday.
9 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
1 die, 2 hurt in Cagayan mishap
By Raymund Catindig | February 3, 2020 - 12:00am
A tricycle driver died while two others were injured in a vehicular accident in Ballesteros, Cagayan on Saturday.
9 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with