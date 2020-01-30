More than 1,000 hogs culled in Pangasinan due to ASF

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan, Philippines – At least 1,162 hogs has been culled in this province as of Tuesday due to African swine fever (ASF).

A total of 357 pigs were culled in Barangay Cabeldatan, 395 in Apaya and 283 in Polong Norte in Malasiqui; 106 in San Isidro Sur, and 21 in Linoc, Binmaley, according to Florentino Adame, chief of the regulatory division of the Department of Agriculture (DA)-Ilocos regional office.

The Binmaley agriculture office said more than 50 pigs that died due to ASF were also buried last month.

Adame said the 1-7-10 protocol is being implemented in Malasiqui to control the spread of the swine disease.

Under the protocol, the entry and exit of hogs within the one-kilometer radius of the infection is prohibited.

Adame said nearby areas are also being monitored.

He said Pangasinan is the only province in the region affected by ASF.

Adame said hog raisers in Mapandan and Bayambang whose pigs were culled last year received financial assistance from the government.

He said DA regional executive director Lucrecio Alviar requested P5 million for 276 hog raisers. Around 1,000 pigs were culled in the two towns. – With Cesar Ramirez