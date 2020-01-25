NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
A police officer and a member of the Philippine Coast Guard search for Jasper Uno Orquina in a creek in Quezon City yesterday.
Boy Santos
Boy’s body found in Quezon City creek
Romina Cabrera (The Philippine Star) - January 25, 2020 - 12:00am

QUEZON CITY , Philippines — The body of an 11-year-old boy was retrieved yesterday, a day after he fell into a creek in Quezon City.

Jasper Uno Orquina was seen falling into the deep part of the creek near Parkway street in Barangay Obrero at around 4 p.m. Thursday.

He was playing with some friends when he lost his balance as he was trying to recover a ball.

Police officers and Philippine Coast Guard personnel looked for the boy until 10 p.m. Thursday, when it became too dark, and resumed the search the next day.

His body was recovered just before 1 p.m.

JASPER UNO ORQUINA
Philstar
