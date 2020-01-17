NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
OPERATION DAMAYAN
File photo shows police officers in formation.
The STAR/File photo
699 obese cops may face dismissal in Zambo
Roel Pareño (Philstar.com) - January 17, 2020 - 5:22pm

ZAMBOANGA, Philippines — A total of 699 police personnel from Police Regional Office 9 (PRO-9) considered obese may face removal from service if they fail to comply with the intervention program, according to official.

Brig. Gen. Froilan Quidilla, PRO-9 regional director, called for the said policemen from their mother units Zamboanga peninsula region, who reported Thursday to the regional headquarters for Body Mass Index (BMI) evaluation.

Philippine National Police officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa ordered all police personnel to undergo a BMI evaluation as part of the PNP internal cleansing program.

Under the PNP revised Body Mass Index, policemen who are severely underweight are prescribed to gain weight of one to three kilos per month while obese policemen are recommended to lose two kilos per month until they reach the normal BMI range.

During evaluation at Camp Abendan, Quidilla said that many cops were found to be obese. Below is the breakdown of obese policemen from each unit:

  • 42 - Regional headquarters
  • 5 - Isabela City Police Station
  • 178 - Zamboanga del Norte Police Provincial Office (ZNPPO)
  • 182 - Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Police Office (ZSPPO),
  • 181 - Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO),
  • 86 - Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Police Office (ZSBPPO)
  • 25 - Police combat force of Regional Mobile Force Battalion 9 (RMFB).

According to Quidilla, at least 9.23% or 7,574 police personnel were considered obese.

The police regional director said his office will strictly monitor the conduct of appropriate intervention program and its outcome. 

“Everyone must be fit in performing law enforcement jobs,” Quidilla said.

“BMI should be strictly complied as part of the internal cleansing program otherwise a dismissal order is sought against any member of the PNP,” he added.

OVERWEIGHT POLICEMEN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Three students die in car crash after delivering relief goods for Taal victims
By Arnell Ozaeta | 2 days ago
Three De La Salle Lipa students died after a tragic car accident along the national highway in San Jose Batangas...
Nation
fbfb
Police, military urged to act on string of ambushes on Maguindanao officials
By John Unson | 7 hours ago
Among the bloody incidents BARMM Local Government Minister Sinarimbo was referring to is the near fatal ambush last month...
Nation
fbfb
Cash, drugs seized from new Bilibid inmates
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Bureau of Corrections personnel confiscated cash, electronic gadgets and drugs during a search of the New Bilibid Prison’s...
Nation
fbfb
Palace: Duterte not behind OSG case vs ABS-CBN
By Alexis Romero | January 17, 2020 - 12:00am
While President Duterte has vowed to ensure that broadcast giant ABS-CBN would be “out,” Malacañang claimed the Chief Executive has no hand in the reported plan of the Office of the Solicitor General...
Nation
fbfb
Mathay admin liable for Payatas landslide
18 hours ago
A Quezon City regional trial court has found the Quezon City government liable for the 2000 Payatas dump landslide that left...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
8 hours ago
Baguio's Magalong sorry for slip on La Trinidad strawberries
By Artemio Dumlao | 8 hours ago
Magalong said that while his comments were meant to drive home the need for cleaner waterways, he should not have made statements...
Nation
fbfb
18 hours ago
6 dead, 6 hurt in Tondo fire
By Rey Galupo | 18 hours ago
Six people, including three children, died when a fire broke out at a two-story house in Tondo, Manila before dawn yeste...
Nation
fbfb
18 hours ago
Robredo to PNP: Solve drug killings
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday called on the police to investigate extrajudicial killings in Camanava.
Nation
fbfb
18 hours ago
P17 million shabu seized in Las Piñas
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
At least P17 million worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu were seized from two men in Las Piñas City on...
Nation
fbfb
Robbers pull woman’s hair in bus heist
By Emmanuel Tupas | January 17, 2020 - 12:00am
A businesswoman lost P20,000 in cash and other assorted credit cards after a group of men robbed her in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday.
18 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with