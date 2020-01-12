School teacher returns cash dropped by Valenzuela fiscal

MANILA, Philippines — A school teacher returned P10,000 cash to a Valenzuela City prosecutor who dropped the money at a mall Friday.

Police said Ma. Felisa Parinas, a Filipino teacher in St. Therese of the Child Jesus Kidz Academy in Karuhatan, saw the bundle of cash along the hallway of the Valenzuela Town Center.

She turned her find over to police officers who checked the mall’s closed-circuit television footage to determine who owns the money.

The footage showed Senior Assistant Prosecutor Agapito Fajardo dropping the cash after coming out of a coffee shop.

Fajardo thanked Parinas for her honesty in returning the cash.