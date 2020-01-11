NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
BLACK NAZARENE PROCESSION
The vice mayor was gunned down in a village of Siocon town, Zamboanga del Norte.
Screenshot from Google Maps
Zamboanga del Norte town vice mayor gunned down
Roel Pareño (Philstar.com) - January 11, 2020 - 4:29pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Unidentified gunmen ambushed and killed a town vice mayor, his police escort and civilian companion while wounded another Saturday shortly before noon in a village of Siocon town, Zamboanga del Norte, according to security officials.

Killed were Gani Esmali, vice mayor of Baliguian municipality, an adjacent town of Siocon, his escort Pat. Godelito Corbita Bongcac and Jaymalin Jalabi Tunggal, while wounded was Abdulajid Bairula.

Maj. Helen Galvez, spokesperson of Police Regional Office 9 (PRO), said the victims were on board their gray service utility vehicle Isuzu MUX when they were ambushed about 11:20 a.m. at Sitio Barazon, Barangay Sta. Maria, Siocon town by five men using high-powered firearms.

Siocon Municipal Police Station chief Maj. Edison Acop and his personnel responded to the ambush site but failed to catch up with the attackers who reportedly fled on board a gray Toyota Hilux that sped towards the direction of Baliguian town.

Acop and his police team recovered the bodies of the victims and immediately rushed them to Siocon District Hospital. The victims were declared dead on arrival by the attending physician except for Bairula who sustained bullet wounds.

The responding police recovered from the ambush site 49 cartridge cases believed to be fired from M16 rifle and one aluminum long magazine loaded with 18 live ammunitions.

Galvez said the police authorities are investigating the motive of the attack to determine the identity of the attackers.

Maj. John Arvin Encinas, spokesperson of the Western Mindanao Command, said the troops in Siocon are assisting the police in the hot pursuit operation against the perpetrators. 

SHOT DEAD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
7 hospitalized after eating tilapia
By Raymund Catindig | January 11, 2020 - 12:00am
A family of seven fell ill in Isabela after eating tilapia for dinner on Thursday.
Nation
fb tw
P.1 million party drugs seized in Parañaque
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | January 11, 2020 - 12:00am
Party drugs valued at P120,000 were confiscated by Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency operatives in a series of stings in Parañaque City on Thursday.
Nation
fb tw
Task force, NBI to probe ex-Batangas lawmaker’s slay
By Ed Amoroso | January 11, 2020 - 12:00am
A task force was created yesterday to investigate the killing of former Batangas lawmaker Edgar Mendoza and his two companions whose bodies were found in a burned vehicle in Tiaong, Quezon on Thursday.
Nation
fb tw
Spanish man, 2 other drug suspects slain
By Ben Serrano | January 11, 2020 - 12:00am
A Spanish citizen was killed in a drug bust on Siargao Island on Wednesday while two other drug suspects were shot dead in Bulacan in the past two days.
Nation
fb tw
150-seater boat added to Pasig River ferries
By Ghio Ong | January 11, 2020 - 12:00am
A month after the relaunch of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s Pasig River ferry service, an air-conditioned 150-seater boat will be added to the MMDA’s fleet.
Nation
fb tw
Latest
17 hours ago
Angkas gets 20-day TRO vs rider cap
By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
A Quezon City judge on Thursday suspended for 20 days the implementation of a government-imposed limit on the number of riders...
Nation
fb tw
17 hours ago
Quezon City drafting policy to prevent ASF-tainted meat in supermarkets
By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
The Quezon City government said it would issue a new policy to strengthen measures and protocols aimed at preventing the sale...
Nation
fb tw
Traslacion devotees leave 330 tons of trash
By Ghio Ong | January 11, 2020 - 12:00am
At least 68 dump trucks of garbage, equivalent to 330 tons, were collected along the route of the Traslacion, the annual procession of the Black Nazarene, the city government of Manila said yesterday.
17 hours ago
Nation
fb tw
Zamora urged: Allow multi-cab drivers in San Juan
By Jose Rodel Clapano | January 11, 2020 - 12:00am
A group of multi-cab drivers on Wednesday asked Mayor Francis Zamora to allow them to continue plying the streets of San Juan.
17 hours ago
Nation
fb tw
No ID, no entry policy in Zamboanga City stays
By Roel Pareño | January 11, 2020 - 12:00am
The no ID, no entry policy in this city will continue to be implemented as part of security measures in addressing terror threats with the lifting of martial law in Mindanao.
17 hours ago
Nation
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with