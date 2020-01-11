Zamboanga del Norte town vice mayor gunned down

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Unidentified gunmen ambushed and killed a town vice mayor, his police escort and civilian companion while wounded another Saturday shortly before noon in a village of Siocon town, Zamboanga del Norte, according to security officials.

Killed were Gani Esmali, vice mayor of Baliguian municipality, an adjacent town of Siocon, his escort Pat. Godelito Corbita Bongcac and Jaymalin Jalabi Tunggal, while wounded was Abdulajid Bairula.

Maj. Helen Galvez, spokesperson of Police Regional Office 9 (PRO), said the victims were on board their gray service utility vehicle Isuzu MUX when they were ambushed about 11:20 a.m. at Sitio Barazon, Barangay Sta. Maria, Siocon town by five men using high-powered firearms.

Siocon Municipal Police Station chief Maj. Edison Acop and his personnel responded to the ambush site but failed to catch up with the attackers who reportedly fled on board a gray Toyota Hilux that sped towards the direction of Baliguian town.

Acop and his police team recovered the bodies of the victims and immediately rushed them to Siocon District Hospital. The victims were declared dead on arrival by the attending physician except for Bairula who sustained bullet wounds.

The responding police recovered from the ambush site 49 cartridge cases believed to be fired from M16 rifle and one aluminum long magazine loaded with 18 live ammunitions.

Galvez said the police authorities are investigating the motive of the attack to determine the identity of the attackers.

Maj. John Arvin Encinas, spokesperson of the Western Mindanao Command, said the troops in Siocon are assisting the police in the hot pursuit operation against the perpetrators.