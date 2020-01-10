2 nabbed for P.1 million shabu

MANILA, Philippines — Two alleged dealers were arrested and at least 20 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu, valued at P136,000, were seized in a sting in Marikina City on Wednesday.

Mahid Amer, 32, and a 14-year-old boy were caught in Barangay Tumana at around 9 p.m. The minor was turned over to city social welfare and development officers.

In Quezon City, more than P250,000 worth of shabu and marijuana were seized in separate stings that led to the arrest of a 16-year-old boy and 20 others since Wednesday night.