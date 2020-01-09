NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
PDEA agents arrested three people who were in the drug den during the raid.
Photo via The STAR/John Unson
PDEA raids General Santos drug den
John Unson (Philstar.com) - January 9, 2020 - 11:22am

GENERAL SANTOS CITY, Philippines — Anti-narcotics agents arrested four alleged operators of a drug den in Purok Malipayon in Barangay Apupong in General Santos City on Wednesday.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 has taken custody of Jimrueal Dumanjog, Princess Aquino and Ian Paul Escobañez, who were inside the drug den that agents raided to look for drugs.

PDEA-12 agents were supposed to entrap only alleged shabu trafficker Kim Bautista in Purok Malipayon, but raided the drug den after residents informed them about it.

According to the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, a drug "den, dive or resort" is a "place where any dangerous drug and/or controlled precursor and essential chemical is administered, delivered, stored for illegal purposes, distributed, sold or used in any form."

Maintenance of a drug den carries a penalty of up to 40 years in prison and a fine of from P500,000 to P10 million.

In a statement Thursday, the PDEA regional office said agents found P74,800 worth of shabu in the drug den.

The four suspects face complaints of violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

PDEA-12 said credit for the arrests should go to "patriotic people" who provided information on drug den.

