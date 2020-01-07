NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
File photo shows flood waters, along with garbage from Manila Bay, overflow toward Roxas Boulevard.
The STAR/KJ Rosales, File
Parañaque to ban single-use plastics starting June
(Philstar.com) - January 7, 2020 - 4:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — Starting June, single-use plastics will be prohibited in Parañaque City.

Parañaque’s City Environment and Natural Resources Office announced Monday that plastic bags, straws, spoons and forks, cups and stirrers will be banned beginning June.

The use of Styrofoam plates, cups, bowls and serving trays will be also prohibited.

Parañaque is following the example of Makati, Pasig, Muntinlupa, Las Piñas, Pasay and Quezon City in banning or regulating single-use plastics.

In November last year, President Rodrigo Duterte floated the idea of banning the use of plastics.

Plastic pollution is a problem in the Philippines. The country—along with China, Vietnam and Indonesia—is the solution to the country’s pollution problem.

Every year, almost 59.8 billion pieces of plastic sachets are used in the Philippines, according to Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives.

The report also showed that more than 17 billion shopping bags are used across the country every year.

Avoiding the manufacture of single-use plastics, according to environmental group Greenpeace, is the solution to the country’s plastic pollution problem. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

