Moreno conducted inspections of Manila's streets and held dialogues with street vendors in his first weeks in office.
Isko Moreno Domagoso Facebook page
Isko Moreno: Potential presidential run 'up to destiny to decide'
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 7, 2020 - 1:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno is not ruling out running for president in 2022 but said Tuesday that he is leaving it up to fate.

Moreno, whose real name is Francisco Domagoso, unseated reelectionist Joseph Estrada in the May 2019 elections and has become a media darling, with news crews virtually documenting his every move.

"I'll let destiny decide. My point is today, I am a mayor. I should do and perform and excel from it. And I think I owe it to the people of Manila," Moreno said.

The youngest to be elected Philippine president after the EDSA People Power Revolution was Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, who assumed office at 50 years old.

Moreno, who is 45 years old, would be 47 on the day of elections in 2022. Under the 1987 Constitution, the minimum age to run for president is 40.

If Moreno runs for president and is elected, he would be the youngest since ousted dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who was elected at 48.

Moreno said that more than age, experience should figure more prominently in the qualifications of the next president.

"I think presidency is destiny...Experience is the best teacher in life, especially in governance. So you can be young, you can be old, but experience is very important," Moreno said.

"Tingin ko lang ah (That’s just my opinion). While education is needed, you have to be also properly equipped. You have tools but the best tool is experience."

Moreno, a former actor, was previously vice mayor of Manila and a three-term city councilor before that.

The Manila mayor said he would focus meanwhile on rehabilitation and clearing efforts in the city.

"So if there is a chance that I can...you know, talagang linisin (effectively clean), gawing maaliwalas ang (and reinvigorate) Manila in the next 12 months hopefully. Then development will come in, creating more jobs…" he said.

fb tw
fb tw
fb tw
fb tw
fb tw
fb tw
fb tw
fb tw
fb tw
fb tw
