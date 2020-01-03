4 hurt in Makati restaurant ‘gas leak’ explosion

MANILA, Philippines — At least four people were injured after an explosion in a restaurant in Makati City on Thursday evening, the Southern Police District said.

The blast occurred at Judianchuanba Restaurant along Yakal Street in Barangay San Antonio Makati City at around 10 p.m., Thursday.

In its initial report, the SPD identified one of the victims as 45 year-old Ceo Yue Qing, a cook of the restuarant. It failed to identify the three others but reports said one of them is an employee while two others were passersby.

SPD said all the injured individuals were rushed to the nearest hospital for medication and treatment.

Meanwhile, the Makati City Police said the estimated damage amounts to P180,000.

The police just received a call informing them of an explosion incident in Barangay San Antonio. The SPD dispatched police officers to respond and verify the incident.

Responding officers saw debris from explosion upon their arrival at the reported area of incident and immediately requested assistance from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal and the Bureau of Fire Protection.

The blast incident is being inspected but the SPD said it is looking at alleged gas leak as the cause of explosion.