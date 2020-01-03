NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
This image shows the debris from an explosion of a restaurant in Makati City.
Southern Police District/Released
4 hurt in Makati restaurant ‘gas leak’ explosion
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - January 3, 2020 - 3:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — At least four people were injured after an explosion in a restaurant in Makati City on Thursday evening, the Southern Police District said.

The blast occurred at Judianchuanba Restaurant along Yakal Street in Barangay San Antonio Makati City at around 10 p.m., Thursday.

In its initial report, the SPD identified one of the victims as 45 year-old Ceo Yue Qing, a cook of the restuarant. It failed to identify the three others but reports said one of them is an employee while two others were passersby.

SPD said all the injured individuals were rushed to the nearest hospital for medication and treatment.

Meanwhile, the Makati City Police said the estimated damage amounts to P180,000.

The police just received a call informing them of an explosion incident in Barangay San Antonio. The SPD dispatched police officers to respond and verify the incident.

Responding officers saw debris from explosion upon their arrival at the reported area of incident and immediately requested assistance from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal and the Bureau of Fire Protection.

The blast incident is being inspected but the SPD said it is looking at alleged gas leak as the cause of explosion. 

GAS EXPLOSION MAKATI CITY SOUTHERN POLICE DISTRICT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Japanese tourist dies after snorkeling in Cebu
23 hours ago
A Japanese man suddenly felt ill while snorkeling in Oslob, Cebu and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital Thur...
Nation
fb tw
Group sees ‘crony’ takeover of ABS-CBN
By Ding Cervantes | 1 day ago
A labor group sees President Duterte’s threats against water companies and television network ABS-CBN as part of a supposed...
Nation
fb tw
Kris Aquino’ ex-business partner arrested
By Rudy Santos | 20 days ago
A former business partner of television personality Kris Aquino was arrested on Thursday upon his arrival at the Ninoy Aquino...
Nation
fb tw
YEARENDER: Isko turns Manila upside down
By Rey Galupo | 16 hours ago
Actor-turned-politician Isko Moreno knew he faced tremendous odds when he ran for mayor of Manila in May against then mayor...
Nation
fb tw
Pasig: P150 million savings ‘biggest victory’
By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
Saving P150 million by tweaking the procurement process of the Pasig City government is the “biggest victory”...
Nation
fb tw
Latest
3 hours ago
26 hurt in Kidapawan road accident
By John Unson | 3 hours ago
Twenty-six bus passengers were hurt in a highway mishap in Barangay Amas in Kidapawan City amid heavy downpours before dawn...
Nation
fb tw
16 hours ago
Terror group’s point man falls
By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
The suspected gunrunner arrested by policemen in Quezon City on New Year’s Day is the point man of the Dawlah Islamiya...
Nation
fb tw
16 hours ago
7 dead, 22 hurt in Pampanga smashup
By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Seven persons died and 22 others were injured in a road accident involving three vehicles in Lubao, Pampanga on Wednesd...
Nation
fb tw
16 hours ago
Quezon City grants tax credit for real property owners
By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
The Quezon City government will begin granting tax credits to real property owners who have paid their socialized housing...
Nation
fb tw
3 men beat up 2 in Mandaluyong
By Emmanuel Tupas | January 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Three men were arrested for allegedly beating up a man and his drinking buddy in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday.
16 hours ago
Nation
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with