Quezon City police confirm grenade explosion near Korean restaurant

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City Police District on Thursday confirmed there was a grenade explosion that occurred near a Korean restaurant in Quezon City.

QCPD Director Police Brigadier General Joselito said the Kamuning Police Station, under PLTCOL Louise Benjie Tremor, just received a telephone call from a concerned citizen regarding an alleged hand grenade explosion at 12:40 a.m., Wednesday.

The supposed explosion occurred in front of a Korean restaurant along Scout Tuazon Street corner Timog Avenue, Barangay South Triangle, Quezon City.

The authorities from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Canine then responded and conducted a technical investigation where they recovered fragments from the body of an MK-2 Fragmentation Hand Grenade, safety lever and striker spring, confirming that the explosion was triggered by a hand grenade.

The QCPD said there were no casualties reported but the blast damaged some plant pots and two vehicles in the vicinity. The vehicles affected were a gray silver Toyota Innova with conduction sticker YY0079 and dark gray Ford Explorer bearing conduction sticker IM7818.

Esquivel said the QCPD is now conducting an investigation into the explosion and are now gathering information on the motive of the blast.

QCPD said a witness only heard the loud explosion and saw an unidentified male wearing black T-shirt and ball cap casually walking along Scout Tuazon towards Scout Madriñan after the blast.

“Scene of the Crime Operatives under PMAJ Joseph Infante and Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit under PMAJ Elmer Monsalve also conducted investigation and take three cotton swab and soil sample for chemical analysis,” the QCPD added.

The QCPD chief is now calling on the public to report any information regarding the explosion.

They are encouraged to report through PNP hotlines: ISUMBONG MO KAY OCA: 09178475757, ISEND MO SA TEAM NCRPO: GLOBE 09158888181, SMART 09999018181 and QCPD DD’S TIPLINE: 09178611870. — Rosette Adel