Japanese tourist dies after snorkeling in Cebu

MANILA, Philippines — A Japanese man suddenly felt ill while snorkeling in Oslob, Cebu and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital Thursday.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) extended assistance to Marinubo Kuriyama, 52, who felt ill in the middle of the whale-watching activity.

Blood was seen coming out from the Japanese tourist's nose and mouth, according to snorkeling guide Airi Hemeno .

The coast guard's rescue team conducted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Kuriyama as he had no pulse and he was not breathing upon returning to the shore.

The Japanese national regained consciousness but vomited after the CPR.

He was then rushed to the Oslob District Hospital where the attending physician declared him dead on arrival.

According to a statement from PCG-7, the Japanese national died of "unusual causes."

Following the incident, the PCG reminded tourists to remain vigilant during vacation.

"The PCG continues to remind tourists to stay vigilant and exercise caution at all times to avoid untoward incidents during vacation," the PCG said in a statement. — Patricia Lourdes Viray