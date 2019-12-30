NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
Drug surrenderee shot dead in Ilocos
Raymund Catindig, Ric Sapnu, Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - December 30, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A drug surrenderee and former barangay councilman was shot dead by motorcycle-riding assailants in Sarrat, Ilocos Norte on Saturday.

Rodante Corales, 40, was on a motorcycle when he was killed in Barangay San Jose at around 10 a.m.

Corales was a former councilman of Barangay Medina in Dingras town.

The victim died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds in the back.

Probers recovered nine bullet shells at the crime scene.

Police have yet to determine if the killing was related to the victim’s previous involvement in the illegal drug trade.

In Cavite, a couple was arrested following a sting that resulted in the recovery of shabu with an estimated street value of P34 million in Imus.

Police identified the suspects as Emard Jimenes and his wife Gretchen, both of Barangay Ususan, Taguig.

Initial investigation showed the suspects reportedly sold an undetermined amount of shabu to undercover agents at the parking lot of a mall in Barangay Tanzang Luma I on Saturday night.

When arrested, the suspects reportedly yielded five kilos of shabu placed in tea bags.

Meanwhile, in Pampanga, a suspected drug trafficker yielded at least a kilo of shabu in Angeles City on Friday.

Michael Balingit, 39, was reportedly a major supplier of illegal drugs in the city, according to Col. Patrick Sangalang, chief of the Angeles City police.

