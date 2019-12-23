NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
This image shows the Christmas Eve Mass at the Cultural Center of the Philippines in 2018.
CCP/Facebook
CCP to hold Christmas Eve Mass
(Philstar.com) - December 23, 2019 - 5:49pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Cultural Center of the Philippines is set to hold the Christmas Eve or “Misa de Aguinaldo” at its main theater on Tuesday.

Now on its 15th year, the CCP Christmas Eve or the culmination of the nine-day misa de gallo or simbang gabi is slated at 8 p.m.

It would be presided by priest Mario Sobrejuanite, SSP.

The world-renowned Philippine Madrigal Singers would serve as the Mass choir joined by 100-voice choral in rendering the “Carol of Bells,” Ryan Cayabyab’s "Munting Sanggol" and George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” (Hallelujiah Chorus).

The CCP said guest artists Lara Maigue and Nanette Moscardon-Maigue would also render special numbers.

Before the Christmas Mass, four choral groups including the Coro Regina Coeli, Erehwon Chorale with the University of Manila Singing Ambassadors, Manila City Chorale and Emilio Aguinaldo College Chorale would hold performances at the Main Theater lobby from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

They would serenade early attendees with Christmas carols along with the Pilipino Actors' Company.

The CCP said the Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group would also stage a live performance of the “Panunuluyan” before the Mass.

According to the CCP, the event is free to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. It would distribute tickets by 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Last year, almost 2,000 patrons attended the Christmas Eve Mass. — Rosette Adel

CCP CHRISTMAS CHRISTMAS 2019 CHRISTMAS EVE MASS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DILG’s drug audit score unfair – Isko
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has slammed the Department of the Interior and Local Government for giving the city a failed score...
Nation
fb tw
Fisherfolk net cocaine floating off Isabela
By Artemio Dumlao | 2 hours ago
Fisherfolk turned over to authorities over the weekend at least a kilo of cocaine they found floating off Divalacan...
Nation
fb tw
Kris Aquino’ ex-business partner arrested
By Rudy Santos | 9 days ago
A former business partner of television personality Kris Aquino was arrested on Thursday upon his arrival at the Ninoy Aquino...
Nation
fb tw
3 dead in Isabela road mishaps
By Raymund Catindig | 1 day ago
Three persons died in road accidents in Isabela yesterday.
Nation
fb tw
Angkas protests 10,000-rider cap
By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
At least 20,000 riders of motorcycle ride-hailing firm Angkas yesterday took to the streets to protest the transport regulator’s...
Nation
fb tw
Latest
5 hours ago
Indonesians rescued from Abu Sayyaf in Sulu now with ambassador
By Roel Pareño | 5 hours ago
Marines rescued Maharudin and Samiun in Barangay Pugad Manaul in Panamao, Sulu after a series of clashes.
Nation
fb tw
7 hours ago
Governor bans sale of lambanog in Laguna amid ‘methanol’ poisoning
7 hours ago
A temporary ban on the sale of lambanog was ordered in Laguna amid reported deaths from “methanol poisoning.&rdquo...
Nation
fb tw
8 hours ago
1 dead,118 others rushed to hospital in North Cotabato due to food poisoning
By John Unson | 8 hours ago
A victim eventually died after refusing admission for proper medication, according to municipal officials.
Nation
fb tw
18 hours ago
3 die in Leyte road mishap
By Miriam Desacada | 18 hours ago
At least three persons died in an accident involving a Canter truck and a sport utility vehicle along the national highway...
Nation
fb tw
18 hours ago
2 robbery gang leaders nabbed in Manila
By Rey Galupo | 18 hours ago
Two alleged leaders of a robbery group said to be responsible for victimizing foreigners during the Southeast Asian Games...
Nation
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with