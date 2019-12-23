CCP to hold Christmas Eve Mass

MANILA, Philippines – The Cultural Center of the Philippines is set to hold the Christmas Eve or “Misa de Aguinaldo” at its main theater on Tuesday.

Now on its 15th year, the CCP Christmas Eve or the culmination of the nine-day misa de gallo or simbang gabi is slated at 8 p.m.

It would be presided by priest Mario Sobrejuanite, SSP.

The world-renowned Philippine Madrigal Singers would serve as the Mass choir joined by 100-voice choral in rendering the “Carol of Bells,” Ryan Cayabyab’s "Munting Sanggol" and George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” (Hallelujiah Chorus).

The CCP said guest artists Lara Maigue and Nanette Moscardon-Maigue would also render special numbers.

Before the Christmas Mass, four choral groups including the Coro Regina Coeli, Erehwon Chorale with the University of Manila Singing Ambassadors, Manila City Chorale and Emilio Aguinaldo College Chorale would hold performances at the Main Theater lobby from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

They would serenade early attendees with Christmas carols along with the Pilipino Actors' Company.

The CCP said the Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group would also stage a live performance of the “Panunuluyan” before the Mass.

According to the CCP, the event is free to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. It would distribute tickets by 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Last year, almost 2,000 patrons attended the Christmas Eve Mass. — Rosette Adel