NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Central Luzon workers to get wage hike
Ding Cervantes (The Philippine Star) - December 21, 2019 - 12:00am

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga, Philippines  – Minimum wage earners in Central Luzon will receive a wage increase.

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board has issued Wage Order RB III-22 granting an increase of P20 effective next month.

The wage increase is supposed to take effect 15 days after publication in a newspaper of general circulation in the region. It was published in a local daily on Dec. 17.

Minimum wage earners in Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales and Aurora are covered by the wage hike.

With the wage order, the salary of agricultural workers in companies with 10 or more employees will be pegged at P420 per day except in Aurora where workers will receive P389.

The daily minimum pay in establishments with less than 10 employees will increase to P413.

Agricultural workers will receive a daily salary of P390 except in Aurora where workers will get P354. Non-plantation workers will get P374 except in Aurora where the pay will be P342.

In retail establishments, those with 10 or more employees will have to pay their workers a daily salary of P409 and P395 for those with less than 10 employees.

In Aurora, the salary of workers in retail establishments will be pegged at P304 daily.

The regional wage board said the pay hike was based on the result of studies on the prevailing socioeconomic conditions in the region, recommendation of both  employers and workers as well as the result of public consultations and hearings.

“The regional wage board agreed to aid workers and their families to cope with the rising cost of living, help place every family in a decent and humane living condition and a the same time promote the productivity of business enterprises as providers of employment opportunities,” the order read.

CENTRAL LUZON HIKE WAGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Malate fire leaves 230 families homeless
By Rey Galupo | 1 day ago
A fire razed a residential area in Malate, Manila yesterday afternoon, leaving at least 230 families homeless.
Nation
fb tw
Malasakit Center opens in San Juan
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
San Juan received an added boost in its health and social services with the opening of the country’s 56th Malasakit...
Nation
fb tw
Kris Aquino’ ex-business partner arrested
By Rudy Santos | 7 days ago
A former business partner of television personality Kris Aquino was arrested on Thursday upon his arrival at the Ninoy Aquino...
Nation
fb tw
LIST: Holiday mall hours 2019
By Rosette Adel | 9 days ago
As the country is set to celebrate the Christmas and New Year festivities, some mall chains have implemented adjustment of...
Nation
fb tw
42 rounded up in raid on ‘Recto University’
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 2 days ago
Around 40 persons were rounded up yesterday by the Manila Police District-Special Mayor’s Reaction Team for operating...
Nation
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
342 Chinese POGO workers held for fraud
By Non Alquitran | 1 hour ago
A total of 342 Chinese said to be working for a Philippine offshore gaming operator were apprehended for their alleged involvement...
Nation
fb tw
1 hour ago
Number coding lifted from December 23 to January 2
By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
The number coding traffic scheme for provincial buses will be lifted during the holiday season, the Metropolitan Manila Development...
Nation
fb tw
1 hour ago
After massacre judgment, NCRPO back to normal operations
By Non Alquitran | 1 hour ago
A day after Quezon City Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes handed down the verdict on the Maguindanao massacre case, the operations...
Nation
fb tw
1 hour ago
Scavenger gunned down in Tondo
By Rey Galupo | 1 hour ago
A 29-year-old scavenger was allegedly shot dead by his neighbor following an argument in Tondo, Manila on Thursday night.A...
Nation
fb tw
1 hour ago
Motorcycle taxi pilot run extended for 3 months
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The government’s technical working group has decided to extend for three months the pilot run of motorcycle taxis, with...
Nation
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with