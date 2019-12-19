Woman loses P.8 million to robbers

MANILA, Philippines — A woman and her son lost P800,000 they had withdrawn from a bank in Quezon City on Tuesday.

Flordeliza Perez, 56, and her son Razil John Perez, 24, were walking home after withdrawing the money from a bank in Barangay Novaliches Proper when two men robbed them at gunpoint at around 1:30 p.m.

When the victims resisted, one robber shot Perez in the left leg before speeding away on a motorcycle.

Aside from the large amount of cash, the suspects also took the younger Perez’s cellphone worth P25,000 and wallet containing P1,700 in cash.

Police found two 9mm bullet casings at the scene.

The Philippine National Police yesterday warned the public against withdrawing large sums of money during the holiday season as they could be targeted by criminals.