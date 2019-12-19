Korean, 2 Pinoys nabbed for sex den

MANILA, Philippines — A Korean man and two Filipinos were arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for operating a prostitution den fronting as a massage parlor in an exclusive subdivision in Parañaque City.

The business run by Son Young Hai, also known as William Son; his domestic partner, Ma. Edna de Guzman; and Mark Jim Costan caters exclusively to Koreans and operates through a Facebook page that offers sexual services for a fee, NBI International Airport Investigation Division chief Manuel Dimaano said.

They were arrested Sunday after a man who posed as a client was taken to a hotel to meet the masseuse, who was brought to the hotel by Costan by motorcycle.

Seven females, four of them minors, were rescued in the operation.

The massage parlor charges P3,500 for the sexual act. Clients call up the parlor and can only be accommodated if they speak Korean, investigators said.

“This is a well-structured human trafficking activity. The Filipina live-in partner recruits the Filipina masseuse, while the Korean national screens the clients,” NBI spokesperson Ferdinand Lavin said.