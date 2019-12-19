NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
Taguig roads closed for MMFF parade
Ghio Ong (The Philippine Star) - December 19, 2019 - 12:02am

MANILA, Philippines — Several roads in Taguig City would be closed to give way to the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) parade of floats on Sunday.

The following roads would be closed to traffic, both the city government and the Southern Police District (SPD) announced yesterday: Manuel L. Quezon (MLQ) Avenue, from Dr. A. Santos to MRT; MRT Avenue, from MLQ to Cuasay; Cuasay street, from MRT Avenue to C-5; and C-5 Service Road corner Cayetano Boulevard.

Meanwhile, vehicles would be allowed to counterflow along the following roads: Upper McKinley Road, from C-5 to Lawton Avenue; Lawton Avenue, from Upper McKinley to McKinley Parkway; and 32nd Avenue, from McKinley Parkway to 7th Avenue.

Also, a stop-and-go traffic scheme would be enforced along the following roads: C-5 to Upper McKinley; C-5 Service Road to Sampaguita Bridge; and McKinley Parkway to 26th Avenue.

The changes in traffic would be in effect from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The parade would start from the Taguig Lakeshore Park and traverse the following roads: MLQ; MRT; Cuasay; C-5; Upper McKinley Road; Lawton Avenue; McKinley Parkway; 32nd street; 7th street; 26th street; 5th Avenue; Le Grand Avenue and Chateau Road.

It would be the fourth time that the MMFF Parade of Stars is held outside the traditional Roxas Boulevard route, with the cities of Manila, Muntinlupa and Parañaque previously hosting the annual event.          

               

