2 die in Sibugay road mishap
Roel Pareño (The Philippine Star) - December 19, 2019 - 12:02am

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Two police officers died while four others were injured in a vehicular accident in Malangas town, Zamboanga Sibugay on Monday. 

The officers were in a Nissan Frontier Navarra (KEX 497), driven by Cpl. Rommel Apiong, when they figured in the accident in Purok 3, Barangay Guilawa at around 6:30 p.m, according to Maj. Helen Galvez, spokesperson for the Police Regional Office 9. 

The fatalities were identified as Cpl. Jourecel Jake Celestial, 30, and Pat. Alexander Laquinon.

Rushed to the Wilfredo Palma Memorial Hospital in Diplahan for treatment were Apiong and Patrolmen Stephen Ray Alicando, Logie Servo and Arcel Matugas, all of  the 903rd Maneuver Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 9 based at Camp Del Castillo. 

Investigation showed the pickup hit a row of trees and a motorcycle.    

