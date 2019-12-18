NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
Sen. Christopher Lawrence Go talks to a patient after the launch of the 55th Malasakit Center at the Antipolo City Hospital on Monday.
Go opens 55th Malasakit Center in Antipolo
(The Philippine Star) - December 18, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — With all government hospitals now assured of getting their own Malasakit Center following the passage of Republic Act (RA) 11463, Sen. Christopher Lawrence  Go on Monday launched another one-stop-shop medical assistance center at the Antipolo City Hospital.

The center in Antipolo is the 55th in the country and the 26th in Luzon.

Before Antipolo, a similar health hub was launched at the Margarito Duavit Memorial Hospital in Binangonan, Rizal.

“Dito po sa bagong Malasakit Center sa Antipolo, nasa iisang bahay na lamang ang apat na ahensiya ng gobyerno na handang magbigay ng tulong sa mga pasyente. (There are four government agencies under one roof in this new Malasakit Center that are ready to assist patients),” Go said in his speech.

Malasakit Centers are hubs in government hospitals that expedite the provision of medical and financial assistance from concerned government agencies and offices to Filipino patients.

They were conceptualized and initiated by Go to provide quick access to government medical services for all Filipinos.

The agencies involved are the Department of Health, Department of  Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) and Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth). Each agency has their own program that provides financial assistance to indigent patients.

“Noon, kailangan pa ng mga taga-Antipolo na pumila sa iba’t ibang opisina ng gobyerno para lamang sa financial assistance. Ubos na ang panahon ninyo, ubos pa ang pamasahe ninyo. Ngayon dahil may Malasakit Center dito sa Antipolo City Hospital, magtutulungan (ang mga ahensiya ng gobyerno) para i-cover ang hospital expenses ninyo (Before, residents of Antipolo had to line up in different government agencies to be able to get financial assistance. Too much money and time were wasted before. But today, through the Malasakit Center at the Antipolo City Hospital, government agencies are on hand to shoulder your hospital expenses),” Go said.

The Malasakit Center targets “zero balance,” Go said, adding that senior citizens and persons with disabilities will be prioritized in the centers through an express lane.

The center covers patient services and expenses such as laboratory, medicine and surgery. It does not cover professional fees and private room accommodation charges.

The process of seeking assistance has also been simplified through the Malasakit Unified Form, which requires only one form for Filipinos requesting medical assistance to fill out.

 

