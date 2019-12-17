SONA 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
Firefighters extinguish a fire that broke out at National Children's Hospital building in Quezon City on Tuesday morning.
Photos courtesy of Quirino Fire Volunteer and Fire and Rescue Alert Responders
Fire razes National Children’s Hospital
(Philstar.com) - December 17, 2019 - 12:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — A fire hit the National Children’s Hospital building along E. Rodriguez Sr. Avenue in Quezon City on Tuesday morning.

Reports said the blaze occurred at the building’s rooftop.

The patients in the annex building of the hospital were immediately evacuated following the blaze.

The fire reportedly reached third alarm meaning firefighters at local substation were required to respond to the incident.

It was declared out past 11 a.m. and patients were asked to return to the lobby.

In January this year, a minor fire also broke out at the National Children's Hospital, ruining a pipe that serves as an exhaust of its old building.

The minor fire also temporarily disrupted the operations at the hospital. — Rosette Adel

