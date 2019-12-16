Walang pasok: Class suspensions for December 16

MANILA, Philippines — A number of local government units have called off classes for Monday following the powerful magnitude 6.9 quake that hit Davao Del Sur.

The LGUs canceled the classes due to structural and electrical damage to buildings and houses as well as expected aftershocks.

The magnitude 6.9 tremor’s epicenter was recorded at Malanao, Davao del Sur on Sunday afternoon.

It was felt at various intensities in several areas of Mindanao with Intensity VII as the highest, also categorized by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology as "destructive."

Here’s a running list of areas where classes are suspended for December 16, Monday (Can't view the list? Click here):