Puerto Galera to strengthen enforcement of waste segregation, ban on single-use plastic

MANILA, Philippines — Puerto Galera in Oriental Mindoro has signed a memorandum of agreement to prohibit the use of single-use plastic and strengthen enforcement of waste segregation at source, the Department of the Environment and Natural Resources said.

According to a DENR press statement, its regional office and the municipality signed a MOA to establish Puerto Galera as a chapter of Tayo ang Kalikasan, the department's advocacy to make communities partners in environmental protection.

"Under the MOA, Puerto Galera shall strengthen strict enforcement of waste segregation at source and prohibition on the use of single use/disposable plastics such as plastic bags, cups, straws, and stirrers which often end up polluting lands and seas," DENR says.

Plastic pollution is a problem in the Philippines. The country—along with China, Vietnam and Indonesia—is frequently listed among the top contributors to marine plastic pollution.

Every year, almost 59.8 billion pieces of plastic sachets are used in the Philippines, according to a study on the country’s pollution problem by the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives.

Regional Executive Director Henry Adornado said the DENR is tasked with "mainstreaming" the campaign in its activities, "hence, we ensure it is implemented not only in our offices but primarily in the region’s top tourist destinations, such as Puerto Galera."

"We understand that the LGU of Puerto Galera has already issued an ordinance regulating the use of single-use plastics. Now that it is established as a TAK chapter, we look forward to forging a strengthened partnership to substantially reduce the volume of plastic wastes and eventually prevent it from polluting our marine environment," he also said.

El Nido in Palawan was made a TAK chapter in December 2018 as part of rehabilitation work in the island.