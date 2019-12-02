NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Cañete and Virtudazo led authorities to a weapons cache in Kapatagan town, the Western Mindanao Command said.
The STAR/Roel Pareño
Arrest of 2 alleged NPA rebels leads to recovery of weapons cache
John Unson (Philstar.com) - December 2, 2019 - 1:13pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Authorities arrested two alleged New People's Army rebels in Sultan Naga Dimaporo town in Lanao del Norte Sunday.

The arrest also led to the recovery of a weapons cache in Kapatagan town, the military Western Mindanao Command said.

Suspected rebels Christopher Cañete and Virjon Virtudazo surrendered when they sensed that police officers as well as Westmincom troops had cordoned off their lair in Barangay Dableston.

They turned in components for home-made bombs and two handguns.

Cañete and Virtudazo also reportedly led the raiding team to an arms cache—comprised of seven M16 rifles, an AR18 rifle, an M203 grenade launcher, a .38 caliber revolver, eight 40-millimeter grenade projectiles and thousands of 5.56-caliber rifle ammunition—hidden in Barangay Sto Niño in Kapatagan town.

Cañete is allegedly a platoon leader and head of the intelligence staff of the NPA's regional operational commander under the North-Central Mindanao Regional Committee (NCMRC) while Virtudazo is said to be the political instructor of NPA's "Platoon Bingo Moro Company".

"The deliberation operation with the support of the various law enforcement agencies sustained our efforts in dismantling of the communist terrorists in our area of operation," Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana of the Western Mindanao Command is quoted as saying.

Sobejana said operations against the NPA will continue but also said that communist rebels who surrender to authorities will get assistance in reintegrating into mainstream society. —  with a report from The STAR/Roel Pareño
 

NEW PEOPLE'S ARMY WESTERN MINDANAO COMMAND
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Artists' groups call for release of nabbed Panday Sining activists
23 hours ago
"Protest art in the time of narrowing space for free and critical thinking is not only just but necessary," Panday Sining...
Nation
fb tw
Ex-mayor pleads guilty to breach of conduct
By Elizabeth Marcelo | December 2, 2019 - 12:00am
A former city mayor in Quezon province has pleaded guilty in a criminal case involving an anomalous purchase of vehicle spare parts.
Nation
fb tw
Quezon City bans single-use plastics
By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
Starting February next year, single-use plastics will be prohibited in hotels, restaurants and other similar establishments...
Nation
fb tw
P5.4 million shabu seized in Pasay
By Ghio Ong | December 2, 2019 - 12:00am
Six persons were apprehended yesterday in a drug sting that yielded around P5.4 million worth of shabu in Pasay City.
Nation
fb tw
24 firearms surrendered in Lanao
By Roel Pareño | December 2, 2019 - 12:00am
Residents have surrendered 24 loose firearms to the military following an intensified campaign against illegal firearms in Lanao provinces, officials said yesterday.
Nation
fb tw
Latest
14 hours ago
Taal Volcano showing signs of activity?
By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology is closely monitoring Taal Volcano in Batangas after some surrounding...
Nation
fb tw
14 hours ago
6,500 cops secure SEAG
By Ric Sapnu | 14 hours ago
At least 6,500 officers of the Central Luzon police were deployed on Saturday to secure the 30th Southeast Asian Games.
Nation
fb tw
14 hours ago
6 Negros ROTC officers sacked over ‘hazing’
By Gilbert Bayoran | 14 hours ago
Six criminology students in Negros Occidental have been terminated as cadet officers of the Reserve Officers Training Corps...
Nation
fb tw
14 hours ago
More Skyway lanes opened to ease SLEX traffic
By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
Traffic congestion along the South Luzon Expressway is expected to ease with the opening yesterday of the third lane of the...
Nation
fb tw
14 hours ago
505 new HIV cases recorded in Quezon City
By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte yesterday expressed concern as the new cases of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) recorded...
Nation
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with