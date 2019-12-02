Arrest of 2 alleged NPA rebels leads to recovery of weapons cache

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Authorities arrested two alleged New People's Army rebels in Sultan Naga Dimaporo town in Lanao del Norte Sunday.

The arrest also led to the recovery of a weapons cache in Kapatagan town, the military Western Mindanao Command said.

Suspected rebels Christopher Cañete and Virjon Virtudazo surrendered when they sensed that police officers as well as Westmincom troops had cordoned off their lair in Barangay Dableston.

They turned in components for home-made bombs and two handguns.

Cañete and Virtudazo also reportedly led the raiding team to an arms cache—comprised of seven M16 rifles, an AR18 rifle, an M203 grenade launcher, a .38 caliber revolver, eight 40-millimeter grenade projectiles and thousands of 5.56-caliber rifle ammunition—hidden in Barangay Sto Niño in Kapatagan town.

Cañete is allegedly a platoon leader and head of the intelligence staff of the NPA's regional operational commander under the North-Central Mindanao Regional Committee (NCMRC) while Virtudazo is said to be the political instructor of NPA's "Platoon Bingo Moro Company".

"The deliberation operation with the support of the various law enforcement agencies sustained our efforts in dismantling of the communist terrorists in our area of operation," Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana of the Western Mindanao Command is quoted as saying.

Sobejana said operations against the NPA will continue but also said that communist rebels who surrender to authorities will get assistance in reintegrating into mainstream society. — with a report from The STAR/Roel Pareño

