Boy found floating in Pasig River

MANILA, Philippines — The body of a boy was found floating in the Pasig River in Manila before dawn yesterday.

The still unidentified boy, estimated to be between seven and nine years old, was discovered by fisherman Mark Perejas, 29, who told police he was walking along Block 17 in Baseco Compound, Port Area when he spotted the body among the water hyacinths at around 5 a.m.

The boy bore no external injuries, said Chief M/Sgt. Richard Escarlan, Manila Police District homicide investigator.

Escarlan said they are coordinating with barangay officials to identify the victim.