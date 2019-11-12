Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines — A number of academic institutions on Tuesday announced class suspensions on December 2 to 7 in view of the activities connected with the Philippine hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian games.

Metro Manila Development Authority spokesperson Assistant Secretary Celine Pialago earlier said they recommended class holidays from December 2 to 6 in seven schools in Manila in view of the SEA Games hosting.

Pialago refused to name the seven schools but she said the recommendation is up for the approval by Malacañang.

Most of these schools are located near the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Malate, Manila where most of the SEA Games events would be held.

Pialago said as early as November 13, the SEA Games would already begin sendoff of Filipino athletes which would be also held in Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The MMDA spokesperson said the government would also conduct opening ceremony rehearsal to determine the traffic flow.

The traffic authority earlier announced that they would implement stop and go scheme for the event.

Pialago said there would be some 16 buses given access to traverse the competition venues in 23 Luzon cities in Metro Manila, Pampanga and Zambales.

She added the elimination round that would start on November 16 would also be held in over 20 venues in Metro Manila, including the World Trade Center, Mall of Asia Arena, SM Mega Mall and Philippine International Convention Center, among others.

In view of this, Pialago said the MMDA is hoping that malls in EDSA would not hold sales during the said dates. She added that athletes and spectators are also anticipated to stay in 22 hotels in Metro Manila.

This is the fourth time the Philippines is hosting the biennial SEA Games.

Here are some schools that announced class and work suspensions:

All levels and office operations