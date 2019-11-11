NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
This photo illustration shows a man exhaling smoke from an electronic cigarette in Washington, DC on September 12, 2019.
AFP/Eva Hambach
Vaping in public now banned in Pasay
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - November 11, 2019 - 2:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government of Pasay City is now prohibiting the use of vaping devices in public spaces.

Under City Ordinance 6061, vaping is banned in hospitals, healthcare centers, educational and recreational facilities.

The local ordinance also prohibits selling of electronic cigarettes to or by minors.

The use of vaping devices in other enclosed spaces that are open to public and private workplaces will be allowed provided the owner of the establishments inform the public that e-cigarettes are allowed and there is a designated vaping area.

Violators of City Ordinance 6061 will be fined between P2,000 and 4,000 or will be asked to render 12 to 24 hours of community service.

“It is high time to impose stricter measures on these substances to protect the youth and the general public against the ill-effects of cigarette smoking and vaping,” Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano said.

The Department of Health is pushing for an outright ban on e-cigarettes, saying users of the product are exposed to health risk. According to Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo, about one percent of Filipinos are now into vaping.

Several US states have banned or regulated the use of e-cigarettes after at least 39 people died from vaping-related lung illnesses.

