2 ISIS-inspired terrorists killed in Maguindanao clash

MANILA, Philippines — Two members of a local terror group operating in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria were killed in a series of clashes with soldiers on Saturday.

The gunfights erupted when followers of wanted terrorist Abu Toraife, whose real name is Abdulmalik Esmael, attacked a team from the 33rd Infantry Battalion patrolling in a secluded area in Barangay Tukanalipao in Mamasapano, Maguindanao.

Abu Toraife, leader of the Dawlah Islamiya that splintered in 2017 from the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, and his men are wanted for all deadly bombings in central Mindanao in recent months.

Residents identified the slain Dawlah Islamiya members as Katib Amerudin and Madzid Sangid, reportedly felled one after another by 33rd IB snipers as the encounter ensued.

Villagers confirmed seeing the fleeing terrorists carry their cadavers as they fled towards a marsh near the border of Mamasapano and nearby Datu Piang, also in Maguindanao, after they ran out of ammunition.

Three other followers of Abu Toraife, Akmad Dodi, Taugan Mindo and Alam Sarip, were also wounded in the clash, according to local officials.

Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Sunday no one from among the soldiers the terrorist attacked from different directions was hurt.

The soldiers were dispatched to Barangay Tukanalipao for a security mission after villagers reported the presence of terrorists under Abo Toraife’s group trying to collect “protection money” from hapless villagers.