NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
2 ISIS-inspired terrorists killed in Maguindanao clash
John Unson (Philstar.com) - November 10, 2019 - 2:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Two members of a local terror group operating in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria were killed in a series of clashes with soldiers on Saturday.

The gunfights erupted when followers of wanted terrorist Abu Toraife, whose real name is Abdulmalik Esmael, attacked a team from the 33rd Infantry Battalion patrolling in a secluded area in Barangay Tukanalipao in Mamasapano, Maguindanao.

Abu Toraife, leader of the Dawlah Islamiya that splintered in 2017 from the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, and his men are wanted for all deadly bombings in central Mindanao in recent months.

Residents identified the slain Dawlah Islamiya members as Katib Amerudin and Madzid Sangid, reportedly felled one after another by 33rd IB snipers as the encounter ensued.

Villagers confirmed seeing the fleeing terrorists carry their cadavers as they fled towards a marsh near the border of Mamasapano and nearby Datu Piang, also in Maguindanao, after they ran out of ammunition.

Three other followers of Abu Toraife, Akmad Dodi, Taugan Mindo and Alam Sarip, were also wounded in the clash, according to local officials.

Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Sunday no one from among the soldiers the terrorist attacked from different directions was hurt.

The soldiers were dispatched to Barangay Tukanalipao for a security mission after villagers reported the presence of terrorists under Abo Toraife’s group trying to collect “protection money” from hapless villagers.

BANGSAMORO ISLAMIC FREEDOM FIGHTERS DAWLAH ISLAMIYA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Hotel employee robbed of P.4 million
By Emmanuel Tupas | November 10, 2019 - 12:00am
Robbers stole P400,000 in cash from a hotel employee in Quezon City on Friday.
Nation
Bacolod jail officer slain in ambush
By Gilbert Bayoran | November 10, 2019 - 12:00am
A jail officer in this city was killed in an ambush on Friday night.
Nation
US: Scrap exorbitant job placement fees
By Lawrence Agcaoili | November 10, 2019 - 12:00am
Abolishing exorbitant placement fees for Filipinos seeking jobs overseas could help prevent placing deployed workers at the mercy of human traffickers, an official of the US Department of State said over the we...
Nation
Girl 12, attacked crocodile in Palawan
By Emmanuel Tupas | November 10, 2019 - 12:00am
A 12-year-old girl survived a crocodile attack in Balabac, Palawan on Friday.
Nation
DPWH opens P718 million Quezon bypass road
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
A six-kilometer bypass road in Lopez, Quezon, which is expected to ease traffic along the Manila South Road-Daang Maharlika...
Nation
Latest
16 hours ago
Zamboanga domestic workers to get wage hike
By Roel Pareño | 16 hours ago
The minimum salary of house helpers in the Zamboanga peninsula will increase by P1,000.
Nation
16 hours ago
DA offers loan for hog raisers affected by ASF
By Ric Sapnu | 16 hours ago
t least 200 backyard hog raisers in San Simon town whose pigs were affected by African swine fever (ASF) would receive additional...
Nation
16 hours ago
SMC to open Skyway Stage 3 by April 2020
By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
San Miguel Corp. plans to open its Skyway Stage 3 project by April next year to take half of EDSA’s current vehicle...
Nation
Makati treats 11,938 students to educational tours
November 10, 2019 - 12:00am
The Makati City government is treating 11,938 preschool and grade one students from its public schools from Nov. 4 to Dec. 10.
16 hours ago
Nation
16 hours ago
5 held for drugs in Quezon City, Pasig
By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
At least five people were arrested for illegal drugs in Quezon City and Pasig since Friday.
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with