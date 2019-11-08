NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Drug war: 3 slain, P6.8-Million shabu seized
Ramon Efren Lazaro, John Unson, Ric Sapnu (The Philippine Star) - November 8, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Three suspected drug pushers were killed in stings in three provinces in Central Luzon in the past two days.

Jeffrey Bernal, Edilberto David and Rolando Oledan shot it out with anti-drug operatives in Barangay Cavite, Guimba, Nueva Ecija; San Nicolas, Tarlac City, and Tigbe, Norzagaray, respectively, police said.

The guns used by the suspects as well as sachets of shabu, drug paraphernalia and marked money were allegedly recovered from the fatalities.

In Maguindanao, P6.8 million worth of shabu were seized from two persons arrested in a sting in Shariff Aguak yesterday.

Samrod Damada and Norodin Datala were collared while about to sell shabu to non-uniformed agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM) who posed as buyers.

Juvenal Azurin, PDEA-BARMM director, said one of the suspects also face charges for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

JEFFREY BERNAL ROLANDO OLEDAN SHARIFF AGUAK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Mexico wishes to renew diplomatic ties with Manila
8 hours ago
The city governments of Mexico and Manila expressed willingness to “renew and reactivate” their diplomatic a...
Nation
BI resumes stamping of Chinese passports
By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 day ago
After more than seven years, the Bureau of Immigration has resumed the stamping of Chinese passports despite the nine-dash-line...
Nation
Chavit elected new LMP president
By Ghio Ong | November 8, 2019 - 12:00am
Mayor Luis ”Chavit” Singson of Narvacan, Ilocos Sur is the new head of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines.
Nation
MMDA sets stop-and-go scheme for SEA Games
By Ghio Ong | November 7, 2019 - 12:00am
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority will implement a stop-and-go scheme when the metropolis hosts some events of the 30th Southeast Asian Games from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11.
Nation
3 NPA rebels slain in Quezon clash with soldiers
By Ed Amoroso | November 7, 2019 - 12:00am
Three communist rebels were killed in an encounter with soldiers in Mauban, Quezon on Tuesday.
Nation
Latest
31 Negros activists freed, 11 charged
By Gilbert Bayoran | November 8, 2019 - 12:00am
The city prosecutor’s office said there was no sufficient evidence to indict the 31.
2 hours ago
Nation
1 dead, 2 hurt in Isabela university shootout
By Raymund Catindig | November 8, 2019 - 12:00am
A man was killed in a shootout with the chief security guard of the Isabela State University in Cabagan on Wednesday night.
2 hours ago
Nation
2 slain in Marawi gun attack
By John Unson | November 8, 2019 - 12:00am
Two persons were killed in a gun attack in Marawi City yesterday.
2 hours ago
Nation
63 rescued from sinking boat off Cebu
By Mitchelle Palaubsanon | November 8, 2019 - 12:00am
At least 53 passengers and 10 crewmembers of MV Siargao Princess were rescued after the vessel stalled in the waters off Sibonga, Cebu yesterday.
2 hours ago
Nation
8 dead, 10 injured in CamSur bus-van collision
By Emmanuel Tupas | November 8, 2019 - 12:00am
Eight people died and 10 others were injured when a bus bound for Manila collided with a UV Express van along Maharlika highway in Pamplona, Camarines Sur on Wednesday night.
2 hours ago
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with