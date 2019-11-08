Drug war: 3 slain, P6.8-Million shabu seized

MANILA, Philippines — Three suspected drug pushers were killed in stings in three provinces in Central Luzon in the past two days.

Jeffrey Bernal, Edilberto David and Rolando Oledan shot it out with anti-drug operatives in Barangay Cavite, Guimba, Nueva Ecija; San Nicolas, Tarlac City, and Tigbe, Norzagaray, respectively, police said.

The guns used by the suspects as well as sachets of shabu, drug paraphernalia and marked money were allegedly recovered from the fatalities.

In Maguindanao, P6.8 million worth of shabu were seized from two persons arrested in a sting in Shariff Aguak yesterday.

Samrod Damada and Norodin Datala were collared while about to sell shabu to non-uniformed agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM) who posed as buyers.

Juvenal Azurin, PDEA-BARMM director, said one of the suspects also face charges for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.