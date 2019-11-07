NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
Isko Moreno
In this July 3, 2019 photo, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno talks to vendors in Divisoria.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Mexico wishes to renew diplomatic ties with Manila
(Philstar.com) - November 7, 2019 - 5:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — The city governments of Mexico and Manila expressed willingness to “renew and reactivate” their diplomatic agreements.

“We wish to renew and reactivate the diplomatic ties of Acapulco and Manila," Mexican Ambassador Gerardo Lozano Arredondo was quoted as saying during his courtesy call with Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso last Tuesday.

Arredondo said that like Manila, they also have a new leader in the capital.

He said Acapulco is willing to cooperate and collaborate with the city of Manila.

The two nation capitals have been sister cities since 1969.

“We also have more programs, social programs," the Mexican envoy said.

"We have to do something, we have to help the government," he added.

Arredondo praised Moreno for his efforts to clean and revive Manila, as well as the city government’s effort to boost the tourism through the proposed creation of “tourism circuit” or the Manila Heriage Trail.

“You have to feel very proud because when people want to visit the Philippines, the first place they want to visit is Fort Santiago,” the ambassador said referring to the famed tourist destination inside the walled-city of Manila in Intramuros.

For his part, Moreno said he wanted to protect the history.

Arredondo is the 19th foreign ambassador to visit Moreno’s office and pay a courtesy call. — Rosette Adel

