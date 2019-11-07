Coastal monitoring, inspection of buildings held after quake felt in Quezon province, Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines — The members of Jomalig Municipal Police Station conducted coastal monitoring and inspection of buildings after an earthquake with magnitude 5.5 struck the waters of Jomalig, Quezon on Thursday morning.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the magnitude 5.5 quake occurred at around 4:52 a.m. The epicenter was located 46 kilometers northeast of Jomalig

The tremor was felt at various intensities in the province of Quezon, prompting infrastructure and coastal monitoring. Jomalig island is one of the known beach destinations in Quezon.

It was also felt in some parts of Metro Manila.

The highest intensity felt was at Intensity IV in Guinayangan, Quezon.

Meanwhile, instrumental intensities recorded are as follows:

Intensity IV - Guinayangan, Quezon; Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte

Intensity II - San Juan City; Dolores, Quezon

Intensity I - Guagua, Pampanga; Malabon City; San Ildefonso and Malolos, Bulacan; Talisay, Batangas; Palayan, Nueva Ecija; Pasig City; Baler, Aurora

Phivolcs categorized quakes with Intensity IV as moderately strong and was described as “felt generally by people indoors and by some people outdoors.”

It advised the public of aftershock but it said no damage is expected.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council likewise said there were no damages reported and said these are low intensities recorded.