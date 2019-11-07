NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Members of Jomalig Municipal Police Station conduct coastal monitoring and inspection of buildings after an earthquake struck the waters of Jomalig, Quezon.
Facebook/Pnp Jomalig Mps
Coastal monitoring, inspection of buildings held after quake felt in Quezon province, Metro Manila
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - November 7, 2019 - 11:38am

MANILA, Philippines — The members of Jomalig Municipal Police Station conducted coastal monitoring and inspection of buildings after an earthquake with magnitude 5.5 struck the waters of Jomalig, Quezon on Thursday morning.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the magnitude 5.5 quake occurred at around 4:52 a.m. The epicenter was located 46 kilometers northeast of Jomalig 

The tremor was felt at various intensities in the province of Quezon, prompting infrastructure and coastal monitoring. Jomalig island is one of the known beach destinations in Quezon.

It was also felt in some parts of Metro Manila.

The highest intensity felt was at Intensity IV in Guinayangan, Quezon.

Meanwhile, instrumental intensities recorded are as follows:

  • Intensity IV - Guinayangan, Quezon; Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte
  • Intensity II - San Juan City; Dolores, Quezon
  • Intensity I - Guagua, Pampanga; Malabon City; San Ildefonso and Malolos, Bulacan; Talisay, Batangas; Palayan, Nueva Ecija; Pasig City; Baler, Aurora

Phivolcs categorized quakes with Intensity IV as moderately strong and was described as “felt generally by people indoors and by some people outdoors.”

It advised the public of aftershock but it said no damage is expected.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council likewise said there were no damages reported and said these are low intensities recorded.

MILD EARTHQUAKES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BI resumes stamping of Chinese passports
By Robertzon Ramirez | 13 hours ago
After more than seven years, the Bureau of Immigration has resumed the stamping of Chinese passports despite the nine-dash-line...
Nation
Judge seeks more time for verdict
By Janvic Mateo | November 7, 2019 - 12:00am
Justice may have to wait a little longer for victims of the 2009 Maguindanao massacre.
Nation
3 NPA rebels slain in Quezon clash with soldiers
By Ed Amoroso | November 7, 2019 - 12:00am
Three communist rebels were killed in an encounter with soldiers in Mauban, Quezon on Tuesday.
Nation
MMDA sets stop-and-go scheme for SEA Games
By Ghio Ong | November 7, 2019 - 12:00am
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority will implement a stop-and-go scheme when the metropolis hosts some events of the 30th Southeast Asian Games from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11.
Nation
Calamity funds in quake-hit areas running low — Lorenzana
By Jaime Laude | 13 hours ago
Local government units in quake-ravaged areas in Mindanao, particularly in North Cotabato, are running out of calamity funds,...
Nation
Latest
2 hours ago
MRT-3: Short circuit behind Monday's smoke incident
2 hours ago
Probe of the Sumitomo-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. found that the incident was caused by a “short circuit in one...
Nation
13 hours ago
QCPD official gunned down
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
A police official was killed in an ambush in Quezon City Tuesday night.
Nation
13 hours ago
Belmonte, MMDA shut down bus depot
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte yesterday ordered the closure of a bus depot for allegedly submitting falsified documents...
Nation
13 hours ago
Task force formed to probe killing of Ilocos Sur judge
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
A special task force to investigate the murder of an Ilocos Sur judge on Tuesday was created by the Ilocos regional police...
Nation
13 hours ago
International organizations seek release of Negros activists
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
At least 59 international organizations called on the Philippine government yesterday to release the 57 people arrested in...
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with