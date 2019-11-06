Tornado damages schools, houses in Marawi

MANILA, Philippines — A tornado that hit five barangays in Marawi, Lanao del Sur on Monday left several houses and two schools damaged.

Marawi City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said the tornado occurred at 2:10 p.m. on Monday and lasted for ten minutes.

It affected the barangays of Sagonsongan, Barrio Fort, Buadi Sacayo, Green and Saber.

The tornado left two houses in Barangay Green totally damaged and seven classrooms of Fountain Harvest School in Area 5 also completely destroyed.

Meanwhile, 42 houses in Barangays Barrio Fort, Green, and Saber were partially damaged.

The Marawi CDRRMO added that the tornado also destroyed the Buadi Sacayo Auditorium, waiting shed and uprooted trees in Barangay Barrio Fort. A multicab was partially damaged in Barangay Saber.

They estimated the cost of damage at around P720,000, excluding those in affected schools.

Despite the damaged structures, the Marawi CDRRMO said there is no casualty from the tornado.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration said tornadoes can cause so much damage.

It defined tornadoes as "small-scale circulations." It added that tornadoes most often form in association with severe thunderstorms which develop in the high wind-shear environments but it can also form in many different circumstances and places. — Rosette Adel