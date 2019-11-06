NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
A tornado that hit five barangays in Marawi, Lanao del Sur on Monday left several houses and two schools damaged.
Facebook/PSWDO Maharlanny Alonto and PPDC Engr. Ote Macabando via Provincial Government of Lanao del Sur
Tornado damages schools, houses in Marawi
(Philstar.com) - November 6, 2019 - 11:09am

MANILA, Philippines — A tornado that hit five barangays in Marawi, Lanao del Sur on Monday left several houses and two schools damaged.

Marawi City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said the tornado occurred at 2:10 p.m. on Monday and lasted for ten minutes.

It affected the barangays of Sagonsongan, Barrio Fort, Buadi Sacayo, Green and Saber.

The tornado left two houses in Barangay Green totally damaged and seven classrooms of Fountain Harvest School in Area 5 also completely destroyed.

Meanwhile, 42 houses in Barangays Barrio Fort, Green, and Saber were partially damaged.

The Marawi CDRRMO added that the tornado also destroyed the Buadi Sacayo Auditorium, waiting shed and uprooted trees in Barangay Barrio Fort. A multicab was partially damaged in Barangay Saber.

They estimated the cost of damage at around P720,000, excluding those in affected schools.

Despite the damaged structures, the Marawi CDRRMO said there is no casualty from the tornado.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration said tornadoes can cause so much damage.

It defined tornadoes as "small-scale circulations." It added that tornadoes most often form in association with severe thunderstorms which develop in the high wind-shear environments but it can also form in many different circumstances and places. — Rosette Adel

LANAO DEL SUR MARAWI TORNADO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
MPD team to probe DOLE exec’s slay
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
The Manila Police District has formed a special investigation task group to solve the killing of a Department of Labor and...
Nation
8 cops caught sleeping on duty
By Non Alquitran | November 6, 2019 - 12:00am
At least eight police officers were caught sleeping while on duty from Oct. 28 to Nov. 2, National Capital Region Police Office chief Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas said yesterday.
Nation
Gunman mobbed to death
By Ding Cervantes | 2 days ago
Angry residents beat to death one of two motorcycle-riding men who attacked a married couple in Barangay Lakandula in this...
Nation
Skyway installs steel ramps in Alabang
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | November 6, 2019 - 12:00am
Motorists bound for Metro Manila endured hours of slow-moving traffic along the South Luzon Expressway yesterday as the Skyway management started to install temporary steel ramps at the SLEX’s Alabang vi...
Nation
Sandigan affirms junking of graft raps vs Locsin brod
By Michael Punongbayan | November 6, 2019 - 12:00am
The Sandiganbayan upheld the dismissal of graft charges against a brother of Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. in 2011.
Nation
Latest
Ex-Romblon lawmaker cleared of falsification
By Michael Punongbayan | November 6, 2019 - 12:00am
Former Romblon congressman Perpetuo Ylagan has been cleared of the charges filed against him before the Sandiganbayan for falsification of public documents over the alleged ghost delivery of liquid fertilizer to...
12 hours ago
Nation
3 brothers drown in Zamboanga river
By Roel Pareño | November 6, 2019 - 12:00am
Three siblings reported missing on Friday were found dead in separate areas in a remote village in this city on Sunday and yesterday morning.
12 hours ago
Nation
Floods, landslides hit Ilocos, Cagayan
By Raymund Catindig | November 6, 2019 - 12:00am
Landslides and flashfloods due to heavy rains hit parts of Ilocos Norte and Cagayan yesterday.
12 hours ago
Nation
New Central Luzon cop chief assumes post
By Emmanuel Tupas | November 6, 2019 - 12:00am
Brig. Gen. Rodel Sermonia assumed his post yesterday as acting director of the Central Luzon police.
12 hours ago
Nation
3 more activists arrested
By Emmanuel Tupas | November 6, 2019 - 12:00am
Three more activists were arrested in Tondo, Manila at past midnight yesterday.
12 hours ago
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with