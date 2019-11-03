NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
Vehicular traffic builds up along EDSA-Magallanes on Sunday as people begin to return to Metro Manila after the Undas break.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Live updates: Traffic situation after Undas 2019
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - November 3, 2019 - 6:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Several commuters and motorists are expected to experience heavy traffic on Sunday as Filipinos are expected to return to Manila following a weekend break in observance of Undas 2019 or All Soul’s Day.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier declared November 1 and 2 special non-working holidays for Undas.

The Metro Manila Development Authority also lifted the number coding scheme for provincial buses on November 4 to favor the passengers going back to the metro.

View the updates below to guide you on the traffic situation in Metro Manila and on the North Luzon Expressway, South Luzon Expressway and Skyway:

