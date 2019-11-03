Prices of goods remain in quake-stricken Kidapawan

NORTH COTABATO, Philippines — Prices of merchandise on display in grocery stores in earthquake-stricken Kidapawan City remained as is.

Sources from the North Cotabato provincial office of the Department of Trade and Industry-12 and intelligence units of the Police Regional Office-12 said Sunday there was no increase in the prices of commercial goods in Kidapawan City.

DTI-12 sources said owners of commercial establishments in Kidapawan City, capital of North Cotabato, have assured of their support of efforts of easing the plight of the local communities devastated by recurring powerful tremors since October 16.

The inter-agency North Cotabato Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) declared a suspension of classes in all earthquake-affected towns in the province and its capital, Kidapawan City, from Monday, November 4, until Friday, November 8.

Teachers, however, shall report to schools even as classes are suspended, according to PDRRMC members.