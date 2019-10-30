NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
“If Congress is listening, abolish it. There is nothing to clean in the Pasig River,” the President said during the oath taking of new appointees at Malacañang.
File
Duterte: Abolish Pasig River agency
Alexis Romero (The Philippine Star) - October 30, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA,Philippines — President Duterte yesterday called on Congress to abolish the Pasig River Rehabilitation Commission (PRRC), believing it no longer has a function to perform. 

The PRRC is an inter-agency body mandated to ensure that the Pasig River is rehabilitated to its historically pristine condition to make it conducive to transport, recreation and tourism.

Last month, Duterte dismissed PRRC executive director Jose Antonio Goitia due to alleged corruption.

He later on declared that Pasig River would no longer be restored to its pristine state because of the establishment of new factories and the booming population. 

“You can’t clean Pasig because we do not have zoning. People go to Pasig even during the time of (national hero Jose) Rizal and the Spaniards,” the President said in a speech delivered last Sept. 18. 

“Over the years, factories sprung up...how you can you clean that? So I will dissolve this commission, place it under (environment secretary) general (Roy) Cimatu, in the DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources),” he added. 

PRESIDENT DUTERTE
Philstar
