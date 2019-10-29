NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
This undated 2016 photo shows the flower vendor in South Cemetery in Makati City.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV
Flower prices in Dangwa increase slightly ahead of 'Undas' 2019
(Philstar.com) - October 29, 2019 - 9:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — The vendors of Dangwa flower market in Makati on Monday said they increased the prices of flowers slightly ahead of the observance of All Souls' Day.

Dangwa flower market in Sampaloc, Manila is known as a source of lower-priced flowers and flower arrangements.

In a report on state-owned People’s Television Network, vendors said they only hiked the flower prices by P20, lower than the price increase last year/

The vendors said there was no huge increase because there was no typhoon unlike in past years. They also said the quality of flowers are better because of this.

Flower farmers in provinces are already preparing to deliver supplies to Metro Manila.

 

A garden worker Loreta Bawas, 50, of Barangay Poblacion, Kayapa, Nueva Vizcaya harvests assorted flowers at a greenhouse to be delivered in Metro Manila on Tuesday in preparation for the celebration of All Saint's Day. Kayapa town is the major producer of cut flowers in Cagayan Valley. The STAR/Victor Martin

Below are the current prices in Dangwa market, according to the PTV report:

  • Radus – P150

  • Orchids – P600 (Originally priced P400)

  • Stargazer –  P150

  • Astro – P60

  • Paper roses – P650

  • Malaysian Mums – P150

  • Arrangement of flowers – P250

  • Aster – 150

The Manila Traffic Parking Bureau is currently deployed along the stretch of the flower market to manage the traffic order in the area amid the anticipated influx of customers. This is also part of the city’s clearing operations.

Meanwhile, the Department of Trade and Industry said the prices of candles also remain the same.

The agency said there is no reason for manufacturers to raise the price of candles since there was no factor that affected the raw materials of candles.

The suggested retail price for candle is at P27.50 to P145.75.

Flowers and candles are usually in demand during the observance of All Saint’s and All Soul’s Days as Filipinos pay respect to their deceased loved ones. – Rosette Adel

DANGWA DANGWA FLOWER MARKET FLOWER UNDAS UNDAS 2019
