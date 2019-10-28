Westmincom on alert for sympathy attacks after ISIS leader's death

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — The military in the southern Philippines is monitoring local terror groups in case of plans to stage sympathy attacks after the death of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Western Mindanao Command chief, said ground commanders have been told to be on alert and to take preemptive measures against potential terror plots.

"Our intel (intelligence) units are monitoring closely on whatever the hostile plans in relation to the neutralization of the international ISIS leader," Sobejana told reporters on Monday.

Baghdadi was killed Saturday in a top secret US special forces raid in Syria's Idlib province.

He said, however, that Baghdadi's death is not seen to have much effect among groups in the Philippines. He said that surrenderees that the military has interrogated,

"only knew little about that man, except for those hardcore [members] who organized the local-inspired ISIS groups."

According to Sobejana, most of the leaders who pledged allegiance to ISIS—like Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon, his supposed successor Abu Dar and the Maute brothers—are already dead.

Of the Sulu-based Abu Sayyaf group, Sobejana said, only sub-leader Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan has pledged allegiance to ISIS. Senior leader Radullan Sahiron has not.



Sahiron is believed to be distancing himself from ISIS and other foreign militants in Sulu because he believes they are linked to the US Central Intelligence Agency.

Despite that, Sobejana said the military is taking preemptive measures "based on the worst-case scenario on the assumption they will conduct retaliatory attacks."

He said foreign militants staying with the Abu Sayyaf could influence them to conduct sympathy attacks.

The Westmincom chief urged the public to be vigilant and to help the military and police monitor the terror groups.