NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
In this file photo, soldiers of Task Force Cotabato man a checkpoint in Cotabato City.
The STAR/John Unson, file
Westmincom on alert for sympathy attacks after ISIS leader's death
Roel Pareño (Philstar.com) - October 28, 2019 - 3:24pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — The military in the southern Philippines is monitoring local terror groups in case of plans to stage sympathy attacks after the death of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Western Mindanao Command chief, said ground commanders have been told to be on alert and to take preemptive measures against potential terror plots.

"Our intel (intelligence) units are monitoring closely on whatever the hostile plans in relation to the neutralization of the international ISIS leader," Sobejana told reporters on Monday.

Baghdadi was killed Saturday in a top secret US special forces raid in Syria's Idlib province.

He said, however, that Baghdadi's death is not seen to have much effect among groups in the Philippines. He said that surrenderees that the military has interrogated,  
"only knew little about that man, except for those hardcore [members] who organized the local-inspired ISIS groups."

According to Sobejana, most of the leaders who pledged allegiance to ISIS—like Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon, his supposed successor Abu Dar and the Maute brothers—are already dead.

Of the Sulu-based Abu Sayyaf group, Sobejana said, only sub-leader Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan has pledged allegiance to ISIS. Senior leader Radullan Sahiron has not.
 
Sahiron is believed to be distancing himself from ISIS and other foreign militants in Sulu because he believes they are linked to the US Central Intelligence Agency.

Despite that, Sobejana said the military is taking preemptive measures "based on the worst-case scenario on the assumption they will conduct retaliatory attacks."

He said foreign militants staying with the Abu Sayyaf could influence them to conduct sympathy attacks.

The Westmincom chief urged the public to be vigilant and to help the military and police monitor the terror groups.

ISLAMIC STATE OF IRAQ AND SYRIA WESTERN MINDANAO COMMAND ZAMBOANGA CITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Army mulls purchase of supersonic missiles
By Michael Punongbayan | October 28, 2019 - 12:00am
The Philippine Army is eyeing to acquire what is considered to be the world’s fastest supersonic missiles from India.
Nation
Teacher drowns in river
By Cesar Ramirez | October 28, 2019 - 12:00am
A teacher drowned after she fell into a river in this town on Friday.
Nation
2 drug suspects slain in Laguna ‘shootout’
By Ed Amoroso | 16 hours ago
Two drug suspects were killed in an alleged shootout with police officers in San Pablo City in this province on Saturday afternoon....
Nation
Quirino bettor wins P89 million lotto pot
By Rainier Allan Ronda | October 28, 2019 - 12:00am
A player from Quirino province won the jackpot in the 6/55 Grand Lotto draw on Saturday night, according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.
Nation
More toll booths readied for Undas traffic
By Ding Cervantes | 16 hours ago
More toll booths for vehicles with radio frequency identification will be set up along the North and South Luzon expressways...
Nation
Latest
1 hour ago
Westmincom on alert for sympathy attacks after ISIS leader's death
By Roel Pareño | 1 hour ago
"Our intel (intelligence) units are monitoring closely on whatever the hostile plans in relation to the neutralization of...
Nation
Taguig tops anti-polio drive in Metro Manila
By Ghio Ong | October 28, 2019 - 12:00am
Taguig City ranked first among local government units in Metro Manila in the implementation of the Department of Health’s polio vaccination campaign.
16 hours ago
Nation
PNP on full alert for Undas
By Emmanuel Tupas | October 28, 2019 - 12:00am
Starting today, the Philippine National Police (PNP) will be on full alert as millions of Filipinos are expected to flock to cemeteries to visit their dead during All Saints’ Day.
16 hours ago
Nation
Heritage building in Escolta gutted by fire
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | October 28, 2019 - 12:00am
A post-war building in Escolta, Manila was gutted by a fire on Saturday.
16 hours ago
Nation
Quezon City workers urged to conserve water
By Emmanuel Tupas | October 28, 2019 - 12:00am
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte yesterday ordered local government workers to conserve water amid the possible water shortage in Metro Manila, which could last for months.
16 hours ago
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with