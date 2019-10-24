PCOO: Double murder raps being readied vs suspect in killing of Remate columnist

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar said Thursday that complaints of double murder are being prepared against a suspect in the killing of a tabloid columnist and his companion in Pampanga.

Jupiter Gonzales, a 52-year-old columnist of Remate, and his companion Christopher Tiongson were gunned down by several unidentified persons earlier this week.

Andanar identified the suspect as Armando Maglaya Velasco, who is believed to be working as a public relations person for a local carnival or peryahan in Barangay Cacutud in Arayat, Pampanga.

Andanar is the co-chairperson of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security.

The Palace official added that, according to PTFoMS Executive Director Joel Sy Egco, the suspected gunman had initially sent surrender feelers through his wife.

Andanar was also quoted in reports as saying: “This proves that this administration will stop at nothing to hold perpetrators of violence against media workers to account. They can run and hide but the long arm of the law will eventually catch up on them.”

The police and the PTFoMS, which is conducting a parallel probe into the incident, are eyeing links to the operation of perya or local carnival in Gonzales’ killing.

Egco, who also writes for Remate, earlier said that the slain columnist was known for being a “staunch critic of illegal gambling proliferating in local carnivals.”

He called on the Arayat police to fast-track its investigation. — Kristine Joy Patag