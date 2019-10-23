More LGU execs face raps over road clearing ops

MANILA, Philippines — The number of local government units (LGUs) found non-compliant with road clearing operations has increased.

Latest data from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) showed that 101 city and municipal mayors now face charges for non-compliance – up from 97 in the previous validation.

The number of LGUs with low compliance also increased from 323 to 393.

The DILG issued show- cause orders to concerned mayors.

DILG spokesman Jonathan Malaya said charges for dereliction of duty and negligence would be filed against the local chief executives if they could not defend their inaction or poor performance.

“We urge them to treat this opportunity to do better and scale up their initiatives so that their ratings will improve in the next round of validation this December,” Malaya told a press briefing yesterday.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said sustained operations are the only way to ensure progress in reclaiming public roads from private use.

Año cited Taguig City, which implemented measures to improve its standing. Taguig is the only Metro Manila LGU given a low compliance rating in the initial assessment.

“That is the kind of attitude we want. This should be a challenge for LGUs to take the President’s ... directive seriously because at the end of the day, we will all benefit from the law and order brought about by cleared roads,” he said.

‘Tirades of complaints’

Año admonished Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia for her “tirades of complaints” against the DILG’s road clearing efforts and related programs.

Badian, Carmen, Compostela, Ginatilan, Moalboal, Pinamungahan and Carcar City in Cebu are among the non-compliant LGUs.

“We are not here to make things difficult for local government executives but to make sure that they are doing their jobs effectively and efficiently,” Año said.

High compliance

Latest DILG figures also show that 387 LGUs obtained a high compliance rating while 635 were medium compliant.

The criteria for compliance include the approval of ordinances on road management, inventory and actual clearing of roads and measures to help displaced ambulant vendors.