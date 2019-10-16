PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Dimly lit, grassy and uninhabited, the area along the highway in Tuba is supposedly where "executioners" either finish their victims off or where they dump the bodies.
Google Maps
Bodies found in old Benguet 'dumping ground'
Artemio Dumlao (Philstar.com) - October 16, 2019 - 3:43pm

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Tales of Poyopoy, a sitio in Tuba town in Benguet, as a dumping ground of victims of summary executions flourished in the 1970s and early 1980s.

Dimly lit, grassy and uninhabited, the area along the highway in Tuba is supposedly where "executioners" either finish their victims off or where they dump the bodies. Sooner or later, the corpses would be found because of the stench.
 
The stories came back to life on Tuesday afternoon after authorities found five bodies already decomposing and two human skeletons 39-meters below the highway.  On Wednesday morning, the decomposing body of a man was also found in the area.

Police said the bodies are believed to have been dumped more than two weeks ago, while the two skeletons may have been in the area for at least a month.
 
The stench of death was first noticed by residents midday Tuesday, prompting them to seek the police.

Late Tuesday afternoon, all of the first five cadavers and two skeletons, who are yet to be identified, were brought up from the ravine.  

Another one was brought up Wednesday morning, as families looking for missing loved ones have been heading to the area.

Maj. James Acod, Tuba police chief, said it is too early to conclude the bodies are of victims of summary execution. 

Col. Elmer Ragay, Benguet police director, said he cannot issue any statement pending identification of the bodies and a deeper investigation into how they ended up in Poyopoy.

BENGUET TUBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
New NCRPO chief to ban cops from playing golf
By Non Alquitran | October 16, 2019 - 12:00am
Incoming National Capital Region Police Office chief Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas will crack down on police officers playing golf, an official said yesterday.
Nation
Bodies found in old Benguet 'dumping ground'
By Artemio Dumlao | 2 hours ago
Tales of Poyopoy, a sitio in Tuba town in Benguet, as a dumping ground of victims of summary executions flourished in the...
Nation
Teen raped, killed in Cagayan
By Raymund Catindig | October 16, 2019 - 12:00am
A 14-year-old girl reported missing in Amulung, Cagayan on Sunday was found dead on Monday.
Nation
No more carmageddon in SLEX so far, board says
1 day ago
The toll regulatory board on Tuesday said that there has been no repeat of the carmageddon or gridlock experienced along South...
Nation
Human trafficking courier caught at NAIA
By Rudy Santos | October 16, 2019 - 12:00am
Immigration officers arrested a suspected courier for a human trafficking syndicate as he tried to escort five Filipinos out of the country last Friday, the Bureau of Immigration said yesterday.
Nation
Latest
2 hours ago
Ateneo vows justice amid surfacing of sexual misconduct allegations vs faculty members
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
Ateneo said measures are in place to ensure students and employees are protected from any form of sexual harassment.
Nation
17 hours ago
MRT-3 deploys first Dalian train set
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The first Dalian train hit the tracks of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 last night after the MRT-3’s Japanese maintenance...
Nation
17 hours ago
4 suspected robbers slain in Quezon City shootout
By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Four still unidentified men, suspected to be robbers, were killed in an alleged shootout with police officers in Quezon City...
Nation
Dengvaxia victims’ kin clash with Leni supporters
By Evelyn Macairan | October 16, 2019 - 12:00am
The relatives of alleged victims of the controversial anti-dengue vaccine Dengvaxia yesterday had a heated exchange with supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo in front of the Department of Justice.
17 hours ago
Nation
House probe sought on Manila Bay’s ‘continuous pollution’
By Delon Porcalla | October 16, 2019 - 12:00am
The “continuous pollution” of Manila Bay has prompted a senior administration lawmaker to call for an inquiry into the status of the bay’s rehabilitation.
17 hours ago
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with