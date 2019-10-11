DAR awards 200 hectares to Rizal farmers

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) recently distributed 200 hectares of agricultural land to 176 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in Tanay, Rizal.

DAR Secretary John Castriciones led the distribution of certificates of land ownership award.

Castriciones said the government through the Land Bank of the Philippines bought the land from a private landowner.

“It is your responsibility to pay the amortization to the LandBank within 30 years and tax to the treasurer’s office,” he said.

Castriciones gave assurance that the government’s support for ARBs does not end with the distribution of land.

He cited the grant of credit support from LandBank and farm machineries from the DAR to farmers and their cooperatives.