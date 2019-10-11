PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
DAR awards 200 hectares to Rizal farmers
Rhodina Villanueva (The Philippine Star) - October 11, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) recently distributed 200 hectares of agricultural land to 176 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in Tanay, Rizal.

DAR Secretary John Castriciones led the distribution of certificates of land ownership award.

Castriciones said the government through the Land Bank of the Philippines bought the land from a private landowner.

“It is your responsibility to pay the amortization to the LandBank within 30 years and tax to the treasurer’s office,” he said.

Castriciones gave assurance that the government’s support for ARBs does not end with the distribution of land.

He cited the grant of credit support from LandBank and farm machineries from the DAR to farmers and their cooperatives.               

DEPARTMENT OF AGRARIAN REFORM JOHN CASTRICIONES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Masbate town vice mayor slain in Manila
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Batuan Vice Mayor Charlie Yuson III and his companions Wilfredo Pineda, 44, and Alberto Alforte, 23, were attacked at around...
Nation
Board looking into suggestion to suspend toll collection on SLEX
3 hours ago
A government board is looking into the suggestion to suspend the toll collection on the South Luzon Expressway because...
Nation
Espenido transferred to Bacolod police
By Gilbert Bayoran | 2 days ago
Controversial police Maj. Jovie Espenido has been transferred to this city.
Nation
Manila shuts down mall
By Jose Rodel Clapano | October 10, 2019 - 12:00am
Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday led the closure of Isetann mall along Recto Avenue in Manila for allegedly selling stolen cell phones and operating without a business permit.
Nation
Cotabato City calls for creation of own legislative district
By John Unson | 11 hours ago
Cotabato City is part of the first congressional district of Maguindanao, along with 11 other towns in the province.
Nation
Latest
1 hour ago
Politics eyed in vice mayor’s ambush
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Probers are looking at politics as a possible motive for the murder of Batuan Vice Mayor Charlie Yuson III of Masbate in Sampaloc,...
Nation
542 foreigners held for investment scam
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | October 11, 2019 - 12:00am
More than 500 foreigners were arrested for their alleged involvement in an investment scam in Parañaque City Wednesday night.
1 hour ago
Nation
San Juan shuts down massage parlor
By Emmanuel Tupas | October 11, 2019 - 12:00am
San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora yesterday led the closure of a massage parlor allegedly being used as a prostitution den.
1 hour ago
Nation
1 hour ago
ASF hits 3 Pampanga towns
By Eva Visperas | 1 hour ago
Three towns in this province have been added to the list of areas hit by African swine fever.
Nation
1 hour ago
GSIS eyes P200 billion for loan program
By Roel Pareño | 1 hour ago
The Government Service Insurance System will offer between P100 billion to P200 billion in loans next year under the GSIS...
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with