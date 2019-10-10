Go to provide school uniforms for fire victims

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go yesterday vowed to provide school uniforms and supplies for children whose homes were destroyed in a fire in Bago Bantay, Quezon City on Sept. 28.

He distributed financial assistance and grocery packs to 24 families who were left homeless.

Go also assured the victims he would provide fares for those who wish to return to their home provinces.