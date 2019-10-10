PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Drug suspect killed in Quezon City shootout
Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - October 10, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A man police tagged as the second most notorious drug pusher in Quezon City was killed in an alleged shootout with lawmen on Tuesday.

Criscamar Simos reportedly pulled out a handgun during a drug sting after sensing the buyer was a policeman, according to Col. Ronnie Montejo, acting director of the Quezon City Police District.

The shootout took place in Barangay Sta. Monica at around 11:30 p.m., Montejo said.

A .38 caliber revolver and eight sachets of shabu were recovered from the suspect.

DRUG PUSHER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Manila orders closure of Isetann over 'deficiencies and violations'
9 hours ago
That investigation found that Tri Union Properties, Inc., the company that runs Isettan, "is operating as shopping center...
Nation
Espenido transferred to Bacolod police
By Gilbert Bayoran | 1 day ago
Controversial police Maj. Jovie Espenido has been transferred to this city.
Nation
35 Chinese sex workers rescued from Makati hotel
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Thirty-five Chinese women, reported to be sex workers, were rescued from a hotel in Makati City Monday night.
Nation
Fisherfolk group cautions against plan to explore nuclear power
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
“Lindol at bagyo, ay bulnerable ang bansa, ngayon may iniisip pang nuclear ang Duterte government,” Pamalakaya...
Nation
MMDA lifts bus coding for stranded LRT-2 passengers
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | October 9, 2019 - 12:00am
The number coding scheme for buses plying the Cainta-Quiapo route was lifted to accommodate stranded passengers affected by the Light Rail Transit Line 2 breakdown.
Nation
Latest
49 minutes ago
Masbate town vice mayor slain in Manila
By Emmanuel Tupas | 49 minutes ago
Batuan Vice Mayor Charlie Yuson III and his companions Wilfredo Pineda, 44, and Alberto Alforte, 23, were attacked at around...
Nation
Manila shuts down mall
By Jose Rodel Clapano | October 10, 2019 - 12:00am
Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday led the closure of Isetann mall along Recto Avenue in Manila for allegedly selling stolen cell phones and operating without a business permit.
49 minutes ago
Nation
BFP probes looting in Star City blaze
By Emmanuel Tupas | October 10, 2019 - 12:00am
The Bureau of Fire Protection yesterday ordered an investigation on the alleged looting at the Manila Broadcasting Co. following a fire that hit the adjacent Star City amusement park.
49 minutes ago
Nation
Barrameda kin seek missing witness
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | October 10, 2019 - 12:00am
The surviving kin of Ruby Rose Barrameda yesterday appealed to authorities to offer a reward for the whereabouts of the lone witness who escaped from custody six years ago.
49 minutes ago
Nation
Go to provide school uniforms for fire victims
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | October 10, 2019 - 12:00am
Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go yesterday vowed to provide school uniforms and supplies for children whose homes were destroyed in a fire in Bago Bantay, Quezon City on Sept. 28.
49 minutes ago
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with