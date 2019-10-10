Drug suspect killed in Quezon City shootout
Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - October 10, 2019 - 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — A man police tagged as the second most notorious drug pusher in Quezon City was killed in an alleged shootout with lawmen on Tuesday.
Criscamar Simos reportedly pulled out a handgun during a drug sting after sensing the buyer was a policeman, according to Col. Ronnie Montejo, acting director of the Quezon City Police District.
The shootout took place in Barangay Sta. Monica at around 11:30 p.m., Montejo said.
A .38 caliber revolver and eight sachets of shabu were recovered from the suspect.
