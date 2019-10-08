PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Commuters wait for an alternative ride along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Monday morning due to the nationwide transport strike by some PUV drivers and operators.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Workers group hits government lack of transpo plan
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - October 8, 2019 - 12:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — Workers group Kilusang Mayo Uno in a news release on October 8 said they blame the current transportation crisis on what they said was "the government’s lack of interest and will to formulate a central plan for a state-run mass transportation."

This comes a day after BAYAN Secretary General Renato Reyes Jr. Monday said that the mass transportation situation in the country was in crisis after all three of the mass transit systems in Metro Manila broke down in the span of a week. 

“The government is geared to privatize modes of mass transportation, instead of coming up with a comprehensive plan to address the need for an efficient mass transportation in Metro Manila,” said KMU Secretary-General Jerome Adonis. 

"It is occupied with selling out our mass transportation system to big businesses instead of running it as public servce."

“The government should always take into primary consideration public interest when it comes to transportation: Is mass transportation accessible and affordable for the commuters? Do we have an efficient transportation system that would benefit both the commuters and the economy?” Adonis pointed out.

KMU also blamed the lack of an efficient mass transportation system for the severe traffic situation in the Metro. “A privatized and anarchic transportation driven by profits of big businesses would only result in heavier traffic,” Adonis said.

According to a 2000 study by UN-HABITAT, although the privatization of public transportation in Manila came with its own benefits and alleviated allocation concerns, the shift "has also produced an environment of seemingly free-for-all competition, contributing to chaos and congestion on the road."

“Only an efficient state-owned and state-run mass transportation will address the transport crisis. Transportation should always be rendered as public service and not business for private profits,” Adonis concluded. 

Traffic congestion data from the MMDA showed that as of 2018, EDSA carried an average of 402,000 vehicles each day, far exceeding its carrying capacity of 288,000 vehicles. Figures from the Japan International Cooperation Agency on the same year said that traffic congestion now costs the country P3.5 billion in lost opportunities per day.

The LRT-1 and LRT-2 systems in the country are owned by the government, Philippine National Railways, while the MRT-3 is privately-owned by the Metro Rail Transit Corporation. 

Electric and technical glitches on October 2 caused the MRT-3 and LRT-1 operations to halt resulting in some 500 passengers being offloaded. The succeeding day, the LRT-2's power rectifier in between the Katipunan and Anonas stations caught fire, effectively crippling both stations along with the Santolan Station. 

A 2015 statistic showed that the average daily ridership of both LRT lines totalled to 760,000 passengers. The MRT-3 on the other hand serviced 463,000 passengers daily in 2017.

“We would like to know why there is no inventory of spare parts for the train system. Nine months of partial operations of LRT-2 will heavily impact commuters, especially workers and students,” pressed Adonis.

KMU's statement comes as the latest in a recent flood of public outcry regarding the transportation system. On September 30, transport groups held a nationwide transport strike to protest the PUV modernization program which looks to phase out all jeeps that are at least 15 years old and replace them with Euro 4-compliant vehicles running on renewable energy.

Each PUV unit's cost, however, ranges from P1 million to P2.2 million.

The same report by UN-HABITAT called jeeps a "mainstay of the city’s transportation system," citing the statistic that they are responsible for "carrying around 40 percent of all passenger trips."

"Hindi pa ba ito [iimbestigahan] ng Senado? Kamusta ang budget ng mga ahensya?" Reyes sounded off on his personal Twitter account. 

"Malungkot, pero yan ang nalilikha ng ganitong mga kundisyon sa kakulangan ng mass transport."

MASS TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Laguna hospital head nurse shot dead
By Ed Amoroso | October 8, 2019 - 12:00am
The chief nurse at a private hospital in this province was gunned down on Sunday.
Nation
Suspect’s sketch in kidnap of Briton, wife released
By Roel Pareño | 13 hours ago
Police released yesterday a sketch of one of the suspects in the kidnapping of a British man and his Filipino wife in Zamboanga...
Nation
Isko Moreno bans trade of second-hand mobile phones in Manila
1 day ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has banned the sale of second-hand mobile phones in the nation's capital, the city's public information...
Nation
Indonesian caught with P54-M shabu
By Romina Cabrera | October 8, 2019 - 12:00am
An estimated P54 million worth of suspected shabu was seized from an Indonesian tourist at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City before dawn yesterday.
Nation
Maute militant, supporters surrender in Lanao Sur
By Roel Pareño | October 8, 2019 - 12:00am
A member of the Maute group and five supporters of the Islamic State-inspired militant group surrendered to the 49th Infantry Battalion in Lumba Bayabao, Lanao del Sur yesterday.
Nation
Latest
Kidapawan radio commentator slay suspect yields
By John Unson | October 8, 2019 - 12:00am
A suspect in the killing of radio commentator Eduardo Dizon in this city on July 10 surrendered yesterday.
13 hours ago
Nation
Pangasinan town holds lechon festival amid ASF scare
By Eva Visperas | October 8, 2019 - 12:00am
A lechon festival was held in this town yesterday to assure the public that pork sold at the local market is safe to eat amid the African swine fever (ASF) scare.
13 hours ago
Nation
Ormoc bags best tourism research award
October 8, 2019 - 12:00am
This city won the Best Tourism Research at the PEARL Awards of the Association of Tourism Officers in the Philippines (ATOP) held in Paoay, Ilocos Norte last Friday.
13 hours ago
Nation
13 hours ago
First 100 days: Belmonte cites Quezon City’s gains
By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte yesterday cited gains in her first 100 days in office amid issues her administration has faced,...
Nation
13 hours ago
Traffic enforcer shot dead in Pasay
By Ghio Ong | 13 hours ago
A traffic enforcer, who was running after a violator, was shot dead by two motorcycle-riding assailants in Pasay City yesterday...
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with