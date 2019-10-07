Maute follower, 5 others surrender to troops in Lanao del Sur

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — A member of the Islamic State-linked Maute terror group who was involved in the Marawi siege in 2017 surrendered Monday along with five of his followers in Lanao del Sur on Monday.

Capt. Clint Antipala, public affairs officer of the 1st Infantry Division, identified the surrenderee as Pacalinog Bantogaranao, 32, a member of the Dawlah Islamiyah terror cell under slain leader Madie Maute, a subleader of the Maute Group.

The five supporters who surrendered along with Bantogaranao were: Monib Padati, Batalo Hajicaya, Tokiin Cuaro, Micky Hajicaya and Mobarak Hajicaya.

Antipala said the six surrendered Monday morning to the 49th Infantry Battalion in Lumba-Bayabao town.

Bantogaranao managed to escape during the first week of the siege in Marawi after his leader was killed by government forces.

Col. Jose Maria Cuerpo II, acting commander of the 103rd Infantry Brigade, said the surrender of the DI-Maute fighter and his supporters was made possible with the support of mediation and peace negotiation of the local government of Lumba-Bayabao town.

The six were were subjcted to tactical debriefing to determine their level of participation in the bloody siege that devastated Marawi City.

“We are glad they finally decided to live a normal life instead of running and hiding in the mountains,” Cuerpo said.

Maj. Gen. Roberto Ancan, commander of the 1st ID and of Joint Task Force ZampeLan (Zamboanga Peninsula and Lanao), said government troops will continue to intensify their operations against remnants of the local terror group.

He said, though, that the military will accept the surrenders of those who give themselves up.