PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Police Regional Office-9 said the composite photo is based on witnesses' descriptions of one of the abductors.
Police handout
Police release sketch of gunman in Zamboanga del Sur resort owners' abduction
Roel Pareño (Philstar.com) - October 7, 2019 - 2:13pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — The police have released a sketch of a one of the gunmen in the the abduction last Friday of a British national and his Filipina wife in a coastal town in Zamboanga del Sur.

This, as the provincial government of Zamboanga del Sur puts up a P1-million reward for information that would lead to the rescue of the victims and arrest of the gunmen who took them from their resort at gunpoint.

Hyrons and his wife, who own Hyrons Beach Resort, were abducted Friday night by six gunmen from Barangay Alindahaw, a beachfront village some two kilometers away from the Tukuran town proper.

Police said two of the abductors posed as resort guests a day before seizing the victims. The abductors were in two motorized pumpboats that went in separate dirrections: one towards Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur and the other to Lanao del Norte.

Police Maj. Helen Galvez, spokesperson of Police Regional Office 9, said the computer-generated sketch provided by the police crime laboratory was a result of the accounts from witnesses.

"According to the witnesses, this suspect was one of the four suspects that abducted the victims," she said.

The kidnapper, still unidentified, described was around 30 to 35 years old, 5'6" tall, and with dark complexion

Another abductor caught on security cam

She said they will also release a picture of another of the gunment captured on security video.

"That person of interest captured in the CCTV footage was traced through a receipt of the convenient store which is equipped with CCTV," Galvez said.

Authorities cannot say yet if the kidnappers are members of the kidnap-for-ransom group or a local criminal gang.

“What we know is that with these photo and facial composite that we have we are establishing their identities and perhaps we can establish as to who they are and whose group abducted the victims,” Galvez added.

She said Hyrons had been living in Barangay Alindahaw since 2013 and "has  very good relations with their neighborhood and has been complacent with his security." The resort did not have a CCTV system installed, and did not have a security guard.

Galvez said the police regional office has set up hotlines for informants to get in touch with Police Brig. Gen. Froilan Quidilla, PRO-9 director.

Maj. Arvin John Encinas, spokesman of Western Mindanao Command, said the Task Group ‘Hyrons’—spearheaded by Maj. Gen. Roberto Ancan, commander of 1st Division and Joint Task Force ZamPeLan (Zamboanga Peninsula and Lanao)—has mobilized its forces for the rescue operation.

According to Encinas, they already have some leads on where the couple and their abductors could be but gave no further details because of ongoing operations.

KIDNAPPINGS TUKURAN ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Retired fiscal found dead
By Ed Amoroso | 15 hours ago
A retired fiscal was found dead in Bacoor City, Cavite on Saturday afternoon.
Nation
Senate probes realignment of P356-billion Metro Manila subway
By Paolo Romero | October 6, 2019 - 12:00am
The Senate committee on public services has started looking into the controversial realignment of stations in the proposed P356-billion Metro Manila subway project, which reportedly crosses a major earthquake f...
Nation
NPA camp seized in Negros
By Gilbert Bayoran | 15 hours ago
Two suspected New People’s Army (NPA) guerrillas were believed killed after Army troopers seized a rebel camp in Himamaylan,...
Nation
Duterte leaves implementation of sidewalk clearing operations to LGUs
By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
President Duterte noted that most of the road clearing efforts are covered by local ordinances.
Nation
Star City blaze deals P1 billion in damage, management eyes 2020 reopening
By Franco Luna | 4 days ago
Star City, which attracts around 1.5 million visitors per year, is hoping for an October 2020 reopening.
Nation
Latest
2 hours ago
Isko Moreno bans trade of second-hand mobile phones in Manila
2 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has banned the sale of second-hand mobile phones in the nation's capital, the city's public information...
Nation
15 hours ago
Blockade set up vs kidnappers of British trader, wife
By Roel Pareño | 15 hours ago
Government security forces have set up blockade operations to prevent the kidnappers of a British businessman and his Filipina...
Nation
15 hours ago
8 Pinoy poachers repatriated from Indonesia
By Edith Regalado | 15 hours ago
Eight Filipino fishermen who have been detained in North Sulawesi, Indonesia for poaching were repatriated over the week...
Nation
15 hours ago
LPA to bring rains over Northern Luzon
By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
A low pressure-area spotted off Cagayan is expected to bring rains over Northern Luzon, state weather forcasters said yesterday....
Nation
Truckload of meat products held
October 7, 2019 - 12:00am
A truck loaded with at least 3,500 kilos of meat and meat products was held at a checkpoint in Tagudin, Ilocos Sur on Saturday.
15 hours ago
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with