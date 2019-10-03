12 charged in ambush of ex-Pangasinan gov

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan, Philippines — Twelve people have been charged with two counts of murder and four counts of frustrated murder in connection with the ambush of former Pangasinan governor Amado Espino Jr. on Sept. 11.

Brig. Gen. Joel Orduña, Ilocos police director, identified those charged as Albert Palisoc, with aliases of Alvin Pascaran and Mark Anthony Palisoc; Claudio Gabriel; Armando Frias, alias Jong; Benjie Resultan; Joey Ferrer; Ronnie delos Santos; Gerry Pascua, alias Kagawad Guapo, Sherwin Diaz, Teofilo Ferrer, alias Pong; a certain Ruseller, alias Sel; Jewel Castro, John Paul Regalado and Aldred Pascaran.

Ten other John Does were tagged as masterminds, financiers, conspirators and accessories to the crime.

Orduña said none of the suspects, who are guns-for-hire, has been arrested.

He said witnesses identified the suspects who were caught by closed-circuit television cameras in the areas where the vehicles used in the ambush were found abandoned.

A certain Jewel Castro was said to be the owner of a red Hyundai Elantra used by the gunmen. The vehicle was found in Barangay Cobol, San Carlos City.

A blue Ford Everest used by the other suspects was registered under a certain John Paul Regalado. It was found in Barangay Taloy-Pasima in Malasiqui town.

Unidentified men in three vehicles fired at Espino’s convoy in Barangay Magtaking, San Carlos City.

Agapito Cuison and S/Sgt. Richard Esguerra, Espino’s driver and police security aide, respectively, were killed.

Espino, S/Sgt. Jayson Malsi and Kervin Marpuri were wounded.

Anthony Columbino, a retired police officer and driver of Espino’s backup vehicle, managed to escape.

Masterminds

Orduña said the case is not yet considered closed as they have yet to identify the masterminds.

Probers are eyeing politics, business rivalry or a personal grudge as the motive for the ambush.

Espino lauded the police for the progress in its investigation.

“I am very grateful. Commendation is in order,” Espino said.